Comedians Tom Segura, Christina P Sign Exclusive SiriusXM Podcast Deal

Tom Segura and Christina P’s YMH Studios podcast network signed an exclusive, multiyear distribution and development deal with SiriusXM and its Stitcher subsidiary, which encompasses their long-running comedy show “Your Mom’s House.”

Under the multiyear agreement, YMH Studios — created and owned by the married hosts and comedians — will integrate its staff into podcast subsidiary Stitcher, where they will continue to produce “Your Mom’s House” and the rest of the network’s slate of podcasts. As part of the new relationship, YMH Studios plans to work with the podcast teams at SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher on the development of additional content to be accessible across multiple platforms.

Stitcher will distribute “Your Mom’s House” and all YMH Studios content across all podcast platforms, including on Stitcher, the SXM App and Pandora. YMH’s shows are expected to be available ad-free on the Stitcher Premium subscription service ($4.99/month) beginning Jan. 1, 2022. In addition, SXM Media, SiriusXM’s combined sales organization, has exclusive global ad sales rights for YMH Studios podcasts.

“It’s exciting to expand what we’ve built with the support of a huge company and their resources,” Segura and Christina P (Christina Pazsitzky) said in a statement provided to Variety. “We couldn’t say ‘no’ to partners like this because they know what they’re doing, they elevate what we’re doing, and they’re paying us a lot of money.”

Added Segura, “Get ready to hear a lot more from the ‘Mommies,'” as the hosts of “Your Mom’s House” refer to themselves.

Launched in 2010 with “Your Mom’s House,” YMH Studios bills itself as bringing together “millions of people of all races, religions, numerous genders, varying criminal records and disgusting sexual fetishes.” It now produces five other shows, including “2 Bears, 1 Cave,” featuring Segura with fellow comedian Bert Kreischer; and “Dr. Drew After Dark” with Dr. Drew Pinsky; and parenting pod “Where My Mom’s At?” with Christina P.

“Collaborating with YMH Studios is an incredible opportunity for SiriusXM comedy,” said Jack Vaughn, SVP of SiriusXM’s comedy programming. “We’re excited to bring in and expand the ‘Jeans’ team, and foster the right environment to help Tom, Christina and the rest of the YMH crew continue to create even more hilarious content.”

The addition of YMH follows other podcast deals at SiriusXM and Stitcher, including the acquisition of 99% Invisible and partnerships with Audiochuck (“Crime Junkie”) and “The Last Podcast on the Left.”

“Your Mom’s House” joins SiriusXM’s comedy podcast lineup alongside Stitcher’s Earwolf network — which includes “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” “Storytime With Seth Rogen,” “Comedy Bang! Bang!” hosted by Scott Aukerman and “Office Ladies” — plus “Comedy Gold Minds With Kevin Hart.”

Segura, Christina P and YMH Studios are represented by attorney Lev Ginsburg.