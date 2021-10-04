Tinder Original Series ‘Swipe Night: Killer Weekend’ Sets Cast, Director Sasie Sealy (EXCLUSIVE)

The second season of Tinder’s original series “Swipe Night” has named its lead cast, writer and director.

On the heels of the successful first digital narrative experience — where Tinder users choose outcomes that impact the plot — comes the new installment, “Swipe Night: Killer Weekend,” a Gen-Z ensemble murder mystery.

Emmy-nominated Sasie Sealy is on board to direct from a script by Brandon Zuck (“Stay,” Hulu’s “Into the Dark”). Leading the cast are Ashley Ganger (“Grand Army”), Calvin Seabrooks (“Dollface,” “Westworld”) and Luke Slattery (“New Amsterdam,” “Late Night”). The series will debut on the platform on Nov. 7.

Season 2 will feature new characters and an all-new storyline, where over the course of three weeks in November, Tinder members get to choose who they think committed a crime. Depending on those choices, users will see different outcomes and plot twists. At the end of each episode, members can be paired with another “Swipe Night” participant through Tinder’s Fast Chat feature, where they’ll be able to talk about the story, analyze different clues and unravel the mystery together. Fast Chat, which launched in June, allows people to talk with each other about certain topics within Tinder before matching.

Rounding out the cast are Francesca Olivia Xuereb (“Room 203,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), Nozipho Mclean (“The Inheritance,” “Are You Happy Now”), Ivan Carlo (“Gossip Girl”) and Emile Ravenet.

The “Swipe Night” experience will be available in Tinder’s newly launched Explore, an interactive space within the app. The first “Swipe Night” series saw more than 20 million members participate and a subsequent 26% increase in matches on the Tinder app. The series, which won Entertainment Grand Prix at Cannes Lions in 2021, is produced in partnership with 72andSunny.

Sealy is repped by Circle of Confusion and A3 Artists Agency. “Lucky Grandma,” was her feature debut, co-written with with Angela Cheng. She is also developing a TV adaptation of the same title. Furthermore, on the television side, Sealy is currently in development and attached to direct the Amazon TV series “Sugarland” with Ilana Glazer. In film, she is writing and directing “Paris for One,” based on Jojo Moyes’ book, with Working Title and Studio Canal; writing and directing an untitled wedding heist film at Amazon Studios; “Do This for Me” with Imagine Entertainment; and “Tiger Mother” with Denise Di Novi’s company at Amazon Studios.

Ganger is repped by Zero Gravity Management and Susan J Talent. Seabrooks is repped by APA Agency and SK Management. Slattery is repped by Innovative Artists and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Xuereb is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management. Mclean is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management. Carlo is at Spark Talent Agency. Ravenet is repped by Ingber and Associates.