TikTok Stars ‘Old Gays’ Sign Docuseries Development Deal With Brian Graden Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Just call them the Golden Girls for a new generation.

TikTok stars Robert Reeves, Mick Peterson, Bill Lyons and Jessay Martin — known collectively as the “Old Gays” — have signed with Brian Graden Media (BGM) to develop a docuseries about their personal and professional social media lives, all while living together in Cathedral City, Calif.

The “Old Gays” have more than 3.2 million followers and 320 million views across their social media platforms.

“We are thrilled to be working with the hilarious and very talented ‘Old Gays,’” BGM CEO Brian Graden tells me exclusively. “Their videos resonate with audiences young and old alike and viewers have shown extreme interest in seeing their lives on a more personal level which we intend to deliver upon.”

In addition to their viral videos, the “Old Gays,” who range in age from mid-60s to late 70s, have appeared on the “Drew Barrymore Show” and “Today” show. They first gained attention when they were featured in promotional videos for the gay dating app Grindr. Their brand work also includes projects with HBO Max, “American Horror Story,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Budlight Seltzer and Shake Shack.

Producers for the unscripted series are Ryan Yezak, John Bates and Shane Collins.

“We have always been very passionate about telling stories within the LGBTQ+ community with our series that have included ‘Finding Prince Charming,’ ‘Todrick,’ ‘Escape the Night,’ ‘Instant Influencer,’ and ‘Lance Loves Michael,’ and have had an extremely successful track record collaborating with social media influencers which also include Joey Graceffa and James Charles,” Graden said. “We look forward to expanding upon that success with the ‘Old Gays’ to create an entertaining and successful long-form series that will be enjoyed by millions of viewers from all different backgrounds and ages across the world.”

Brian Graden Media is represented by Justin Ongert, Brian Speiser and Greg Jules at ICM Partners. The “Old Gays,” Ryan Yezak and John Bates are represented by Marc Kamler at A3 Artists Agency.