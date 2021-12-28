TikTok New Year’s Eve Concert Livestream Headlined by Charlie Puth, Kali Uchis, Rico Nasty

TikTok is hosting a livestreamed New Year’s Eve party that will feature performances from Charlie Puth, Kali Uchis and Rico Nasty, as many people plan stay-at-home celebrations amid the latest COVID surge.

The TikTok New Year’s Eve event will go live on the short-form video app from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. PT on Dec. 31.

The concert will feature performances from three music artists who made their mark on TikTok this year (in order of performance): Puth, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, who was one of the most-viewed artists on TikTok in 2021; Kali Uchis, whose song “Telepatía” was the top Latin song of the year on TikTok; and Rico Nasty, the energetic rapper behind trending hits like “Smack a Bitch,” who is also a prolific creator on the app with 1.8 million TikTok followers.

Each artist will perform a set during the livestream, each taking place on a different floor of the TikTok Towers — an apartment-themed staging area where the event will take place — each custom-designed to fit the individual artist’s set.

Along with the artist performances, TikTok’s New Year’s Eve live event will feature appearances from popular creators including event host averagefashionblogger, as well as scarlet_may.1, tracy.oj, cristiandennis, tyshonlawrence, and 8illy.

TikTok, which boasts more than 1 billion monthly users, has tried to highlight its growing influence in music with other livestreams throughout the year. Those have included performances by Justin Bieber and J Balvin as well as the Headstream interview series featuring such artists as Demi Lovato and P!nk.

The top music artists on TikTok in 2021 based on overall catalog video views were: Megan Thee Stallion (taking the title for the second year in a row), Doja Cat, PoppHunna, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, YungManny, Soulja Boy, Drake, Kevin Gates and Coi Leray.

Pictured above (l. to r.): Charlie Puth, Kali Uchis, Rico Nasty