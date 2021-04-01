TikTok Star Josh Richards Signs With ICM Partners

Josh Richards, one of the most popular TikTok creators with more than 24 million followers on the short-form video platform, has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas.

Richards previously was repped by Gersh. The 19-year-old digital influencer, entrepreneur, musician, writer, actor and host overall has more than 38 million followers across platforms.

Richards, 19, is CEO and cofounder of CrossCheck Studios, a production company he founded in partnership with Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Archie Gips and their production company Unrealistic Ideas. He also is cofounder of TalentX, which claims to be the largest TikTok management and production company, and TikTok creator collective Sway House (which disbanded in February).

In addition, Richards has partnered with Warner Records on a joint venture, TalentX Records, and is the first artist signed to the label. His first single — “Still Softish,” a diss track aimed at Lil Huddy — has garnered over 100 million streams to date. He also co-hosts the “BFFs” podcast with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, and he has a weekly spot on WFAN’s “Carton and Roberts” radio show.

Richards’ other ventures include Ani Energy, a lifestyle beverage he cofounded with fellow influencer Bryce Hall; a partnership in viral childhood fad Sillybandz, which he co-acquired; and social good company Dog for Dog with Snoop Dog, in which he holds a 10% stake. Additionally, he is an investor and co-creative director of Ellen DeGeneres’ faux fur company UnHide and of Fan Controlled Football League. He also has invested in and serves as an adviser to social media tech platforms Breakr and Pearpop.

Richards earned $1.5 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020, making him the No. 5 highest-earning TikToker over that time span, according to Forbes estimates. The publication said it factored in brand sponsorships and deals, merchandise sales and content deals.

In addition to his for-profit ventures, Richards has participated in a variety of philanthropic activities. He was a part of the All In Challenge, which raised nearly $60 million for food charities. In January 2021, Richards teamed with fellow influencer Griffin Johnson to raise $200,000 in the Barstool Sports COVID relief fund. He and Johnson also started a scholarship fund, donating a total of $40,000 to four underserved high school students’ college tuition.