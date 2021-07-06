TikTok App Experiences Widespread Outage

TikTok videos were not loading for many users across the U.S. Tuesday, amid what appeared to be a widespread technical outage last more than an hour for the popular short-form video platform.

Problem reports for the app shot up at about 3:45 p.m. ET Tuesday, per monitoring site DownDetector. Most of the user-reported issues (70%) were related to videos not loading, according to the site. Another 25% of users said they had problems logging in and 5% of issues reported were related to uploading videos.

TikTok’s support account on Twitter confirmed the problems in a tweet but did not provide information on the cause.

“The TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address. Thank you for your patience!” the account tweeted at 4:28 p.m. ET.

Last week, TikTok — owned by Chinese internet giant ByteDance — announced that it would expand the maximum video length for all users, from 60 seconds to three minutes. The ability to share longer videos are supposed to roll out over the course of several weeks.

In June, the Biden administration officially revoked Donald Trump’s executive orders that sought to ban TikTok over alleged national security concerns. At the same time, President Biden also ordered the Commerce Department to investigate apps with ties to foreign adversaries that may pose a risk to U.S. data privacy or national security.

Popular on Variety

More to come.