Digital Studio TheSoul Publishing Dominating in Viewership for Newly-Launched YouTube Shorts

YouTube Shorts, the video platform’s answer to viral short-form content in the vein of TikTok, launched this summer and the top creators in the space are starting to emerge.

TheSoul Publishing — a collective of top-rated YouTube channels and owner of the 9th most viewed vertical, 5-minute Crafts Family — has the highest performing short to date with nearly 433 million views.

As one of the first brands in the format, TheSoul’s family-friendly content has already stacked up five billion views in the last two months. Its main YouTube hub for 5-Minute Crafts just celebrated five years of creating, and has amassed 21 billion views.

“The upward trajectory of TheSoul Publishing is just so exciting — but what’s even more inspiring is to see the various ways they continue to innovate through new product features like YouTube Shorts,” said Rollo Goldstaub of YouTube content parternships. “With YouTube Shorts, creators like TheSoul Publishing can try a new form of creative expression to reach their fans, adding yet another way to continue to build their incredible global business through their YouTube channel.”

TheSoul Publishing also collaborates with TikTok IAP, Facebook live streams and Pinterest Takes. The company’s strategy combines creative with data and research to develop videos across more than 100 channel brands in 19 different languages. A big factor in the viewership drive, according to TheSoul, was the global pandemic, during which short-form numbers were up 84%. They also hold 1 billion subscribers across all properties, per Tubular.

“TheSoul Publishing has enjoyed a strong partnership with YouTube over the years, and as such we’re proud to play a part in helping make YouTube Shorts a success,” said Victor Potrel, vice president of platform partnerships at TheSoul Publishing. “We’re always identifying new features and formats to delight our viewers, and right now short-form content is performing especially well across our portfolio.”