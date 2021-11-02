WME Signs ‘The Points Guy’: Travel Czar Brian Kelly to Expand to Books, Podcasts, TV (EXCLUSIVE)

Brian Kelly, the man behind the travel website The Points Guy, has signed with WME for representation.

Considered the leading voice loyalty programs, points, miles, credit cards and travel, Kelly has been a quiet but formidable voice in the sector since founding his website in 2010. He currently reaches more than 11 million unique monthly viewers around the world.

The Endeavor-owned agency is specifically looking at expanding the Points Guys business across television, podcasts, branding, and books. Kelly’s site was sold in 2012 to Bankrate, and later acquired by Red Ventures in 2017. He has remained with the company in charge of brand oversight, bringing the content to new platforms.

Kelly was named on AdWeek’s Young Influentials list in 2019 and has been Forbes’ top travel influencer.

Hie regularly appears on segments for “Today,” “CBS This Morning,” “Good Morning America” and “Live with Kelly & Ryan,” among others.

He also currently serves as a committee member for Rainbow Railroad, a global ambassador for PeaceJam, co-chair of the Gbowee Peace Foundation Leadership Council, goalkeeper for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and member of the marketing group PTTOW. ​

Kelly continues to be represented by Sunshine Sachs, and PR for both Kelly and TPG is led Becca Manheimer.