All Seasons of ‘The Office’ Are Streaming Free on Peacock (but Just for One Week)

Peacock is unlocking the full run of “The Office” for free for one week, as NBCUniversal continues to find new ways the use the immensely popular sitcom as a carrot to bring users to its streaming service.

Peacock is making all nine seasons of original series — plus special episodes and behind-the-scenes clips — available for free starting March 18, for one week, to users in the U.S. The promo is timed to the 16th anniversary of “The Office,” which bowed on NBC on March 24, 2005, as a midseason replacement.

In 2019, NBCU reclaimed the streaming rights to “The Office” from Netflix and brought the show exclusively to Peacock at the start of 2021. The first two seasons of the series have available for free with ads on Peacock, while Seasons 3-9 have been restricted to subscribers of Peacock Premium ($4.99/month with ads) and Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month without ads).

The free streaming content will includes new “Superfan Episodes” that include never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes in extended cuts of the original series, beginning with Season 3. On Peacock, Dunder Mifflin fans also can access behind-the-scenes footage like bloopers, featurettes, and interviews; curated themed episode collections; and clip playlists chronicling memorable pranks, relationships, teams and favorite quotes.

NBCU also is running a contest encouraging fans to share videos and images honoring “The Office” on social media. Submissions on Twitter and Instagram must tag @peacocktv and use the hashtag #Dundies2021Contest, with a deadline of March 22 at 8 p.m. ET. Peacock will pick five winners, who will receive a Dundie trophy, merch and other prizes (official rules are at this link). Kate Flannery, who played Meredith on “The Office,” will announce the winners on March 24.

The American version of “The Office” is based on Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s British series of the same name. The NBC series became a popular and critical favorite, amassing 42 Emmy Awards nominations and five Emmy wins (among other awards) over its run. It also helped launch the careers of actors including Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling and Mike Schur.