Amazon Launching ‘The Boys’ Podcast With Producers, Cast, Crew Talking Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Prime Video is pushing out a podcast series about the making of “The Boys” Season 2, taking listeners behind the scenes of the superhero spoof — including what went into creating that life-size whale.

The eight-episode podcast, aimed at both fans and Emmy voters, will be available for free on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast platforms. The podcast series debuts April 15 with the first two episodes, to be followed by a weekly rollout until the final podcast episode premieres May 27.

“The Boys: The Official Podcast,” hosted by journalist Tim Kash, will feature conversations with executive producers Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, along with the series’ stars and production team.

On the podcast, stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alanso, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara and Aya Cash share their favorite on- and off-screen moments from Season 2, break down challenging scenes, and reveal the inspirations and prep work that went into the show.

“The Boys: The Official Podcast” also features the artisans from the Amazon Studios original. Designer Laura Jean “LJ” Shannon discusses the details that go into making each supersuit both impressive and true to science, explaining that she draws on inspiration from “the characters’ psychology and their backstory.”

In addition, VFX supervisor Stephan Fleet and stunt coordinator Tig Fong break down technical complexities from Season 2, including the epic whale scene; the exploding heads in a congressional hearing; the Sage Grove showdown; and the fan-favorite “girls get it done” fight sequence.

About “The Boys” Season 2 whale/speedboat scene, Fong says on the podcast, “We had to bring in a 90-ton crane. We took three days of dialing in and setting it up and rehearsing and practicing to get this jump just right.”

Amazon Prime Video has renewed “The Boys” for a third season, which is currently in production.

“The Boys: The Official Podcast” is produced by At Will Media. Listen to previews of two episodes:

Ep. 1: Antony Starr (Homelander) talks about building an dynamic villain

Ep. 3: Karl Urban (Butcher) discusses the importance of evolving the character in Season 2