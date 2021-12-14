Volumetric-Capture Startup Tetavi Hires Two Former Warner Bros. Execs

Tetavi, an Israeli startup pitching its proprietary 3D volumetric-capture platform to entertainment, media and gaming companies, has hired two new executive team members: Anuraj Goonetilleke and Bonnka Lim, both of whom hail from Warner Bros.

Goonetilleke (above left), most recently Warner Bros. Entertainment VP of emerging technology and innovation strategy, has been appointed chief strategy and revenue officer of Tetavi. Lim (above right), formerly VP of content marketing and partnerships for Warner Bros. Games, has been appointed as Tetavi’s new chief marketing officer.

“We have no doubt that the vast experience of Anuraj and Bonnka will allow us to stand at the forefront of the new world of volumetric video in [the] metaverse and other virtual worlds,” Tetavi CEO Gilad Talmon said in announcing the hires.

At Tetavi, Goonetilleke will be responsible for the overall business strategy and commercial aspects of the company’s products. He is tasked with collaborating and forming strategic partnerships across music, sports and other media and entertainment verticals. A 12-year veteran of Warner Bros. Entertainment, he served in various capacities including corporate development and strategy, M&A, investments, and emerging technology and innovation strategy. Prior to WB, he worked at Blockbuster as VP of finance, strategic planning and consumer insights.

“Tetavi’s industry-leading technology and capabilities help power the future of immersive entertainment,” Goonetilleke said in a statement. “Content creators recognize the value of having the ability to repurpose the volumetric digital asset captured through Tetavi’s proprietary technology to create new experiences and revenue opportunities while bridging physical and digital worlds. I am excited to formulate the strategic road map to make Tetavi the gateway to the next generation of entertainment.”

Lim will lead Tetavi’s brand strategy, communications and media strategy. He brings 18 years of experience in marketing and content creation, having held several senior roles at Warner Bros. Games (formerly Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment). Prior to joining Warner Bros. in 2010, he worked at Microsoft, Electronic Arts and Ubisoft. Lim helped to build and manage titles include “EA Sports FIFA,” “SSX,” “Assassin’s Creed,” “Prince of Persia,” “Soulcalibur,” “Mortal Kombat,” Lego video games and the “Batman Arkham” series.

“Tetavi’s technology will allow everyone to truly express themselves in the digital world, enabling them to create their own digital twin and produce more immersive content,” Lim commented.

Tel Aviv-based Tetavi was founded in 2016 by Dr. Miky Tamir and Micha Birnbaum. The company says its proprietary algorithms are built on millions of hours of machine learning and AI capabilities. Tetavi is commercially active in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

Tetavi has raised about $24 million from investors including Insight Partners, OurCrowd, Nimble Ventures and private investors.