Teen Vogue Editor Alexi McCammond Quits Over Past Racist Tweets

One week before Alexi McCammond was to start as editor-in-chief of Condé Nast’s Teen Vogue, she has agreed to “part ways” with the company over racist tweets she had posted as a teenager a decade ago.

Condé Nast announced the appointment of McCammond, formerly a political reporter at Axios, to the EIC spot at the all-digital Teen Vogue brand on March 5. Soon afterward, since-deleted Twitter posts came to light in which she used derogatory stereotypes about Asians. McCammond had deleted the offensive tweets two years ago but screenshots of the tweets were recirculated after news of her Teen Vogue appointment.

“My past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about — issues that Teen Vogue has worked tirelessly to share with the world — and so Condé Nast and I have decided to part ways,” she said in a statement, which she shared in a tweet.

McCammond added, “I should not have tweeted what I did and I have taken full responsibility for that. I look at my work and growth in the years since, and have redoubled my commitment to growing in the years to come as both a person and as a professional.” In her statement, she said, “I became a journalist to help lift up the stories and voices of our most vulnerable communities. As a young woman of color, that’s part of the reason I was so excited to lead the Teen Vogue team in their next chapter.”

Condé Nast confirmed that McCammond has resigned from the Teen Vogue job.

In a memo to U.S. employees Thursday that was obtained by Variety, Condé Nast head of HR Stan Duncan said that McCammond was “straightforward and transparent about these posts during our interview process and through public apologies years ago.” Company execs met with her and “agreed that it was best to part ways, so as to not overshadow the important work happening at Teen Vogue.”

According to social media posts, McCammond’s old tweets — which dated back to 2011 — included, “Now googling how to not wake up with swollen, asian eyes” and “Give me a 2/10 on my chem problem, cross out all of my work and don’t explain what i did wrong…thanks a lot stupid asian T.A. you’re great.”