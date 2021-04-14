Tagger Media Secures $8.5 Million For Influencer Marketing and Social Listening Platform

Tagger Media secured an $8.5 million Series A investment from Five Elms Capital, a global investor in high growth B2B software businesses. The funding will accelerate its product roadmap development and momentum of sales and marketing reach around the globe.

“Tagger is shaping the future of how brand marketers will plan, manage and measure their growing investments in influencer marketing,” Tagger CEO Dave Dickman said. “With this capital, I’m proud to lead a global team that will grow and scale our platform, features, and resources to support Tagger users as they scale their influencer marketing and social listening efforts.”

The influencer marketing and social listening platform saw over 100 percent growth in 2020. As a key player in the $20 billion influencer marketing space, it guides global brands and agencies in influencer discovery, campaign management and measurement across its 13 offices worldwide. Last year, Tagger won Best Influencer Marketing platform at the Digiday Technology Awards.

“Influencer marketing is a large and growing category within the broader digital marketing Landscape,” Five Elms Capital partner Ryan Mandl said. “Tagger’s ability to provide brands and agencies with a streamlined platform to manage their entire influencer marketing operation, along with their ability to equip customers with access to the most trustworthy data in the industry presents a unique value proposition.”

Tagger recently grew with several additions to its global team. The expansion includes the appointments of Bianca Ker as head of customer success in Los Angeles; Luke Nemorin as EMEA commercial director in London and Darryl Singer as head of sales in Toronto.