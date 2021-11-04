T-Mobile Giving Away Paramount Plus Free for One Year to All Customers on Postpaid Plans

T-Mobile is adding another streaming freebie to its customer perks.

ViacomCBS, looking to beef up Paramount Plus’s subscriber rolls, inked a deal with T-Mobile under which the wireless carrier will give one free year of the ad-supported tier of the streaming service to all new and existing customers on postpaid plans.

Starting next Tuesday (Nov. 9), eligible T-Mobile customers can redeem one year of Paramount Plus Essential via this link. After 12 months, the subscription will automatically renew for $4.99 per month (or the then-current price).

The free Paramount Plus offer is on top of the one-year-free promo T-Mobile is running with Apple TV Plus, available to most wireless subscribers. The carrier also bundles Netflix for no extra cost with most Magenta and Magenta Max plans.

Terms of the deal between ViacomCBS and T-Mobile aren’t being disclosed. Typically under such promotional deals, the distributor (i.e. T-Mobile) pays a wholesale per-subscriber fee to the streaming service provider.

The offer is available to new and existing T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid wireless customers and T-Mobile’s home internet customers on any plan. It’s also available to current Paramount Plus Essential subscribers, who will be able to get a $4.99 monthly credit from ViacomCBS during the 12-month promo period.

The deal with T-Mobile “is a key part to our growth strategy as we continue to scale Paramount Plus to become a global leader in streaming,” Jeff Shultz, ViacomCBS Streaming’s chief strategy officer and chief business development officer, said in a statement. The offer will expose Paramount Plus “to a massive new and diverse audience,” he added.

The one-year-free Paramount Plus Essential offer is available to U.S. residents 18 and older and limited to one free credit for Paramount Plus Essential per T-Mobile account.

Paramount Plus includes new original series such as “Evil,” the reboot of “iCarly” and “Star Trek: Prodigy” plus movies such as “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Infinite,” “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin” and “Queenpins.” Upcoming content coming to the streamer includes “1883,” “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “South Park: Post COVID” and “Queen of the Universe.” Paramount Plus is also home to a library of over 30,000 episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and the Smithsonian Channel, as well as breaking news from CBSN and live sports.