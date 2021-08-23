T-Mobile Giving Away Apple TV Plus Free for One Year to Most Customers

T-Mobile is offering one year of Apple TV Plus — for free — as an additional perk to new and existing subscribers on most of its wireless plans.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 25, all T-Mobile customers on Magenta and Magenta Max plans can redeem the deal (as can smaller T-Mobile for Business, Sprint Unlimited Plus and Sprint Premium customers). The offer is currently available through July 31, 2022.

T-Mobile already bundles Netflix for no additional cost with most Magenta and Magenta Max plans. The company’s move to give away Apple TV Plus for 12 months comes after the wireless carrier earlier this year shut down TVision, its own pay-TV streaming service, six month after launching it.

Typically under such promotional deals, the distributor (in this case, T-Mobile) pays a wholesale per-subscriber fee to the streaming service provider (Apple). For Apple, the T-Mobile deal will help it bring in new viewers for Apple TV Plus — who, ideally, will get hooked on the service and end up paying for it after the one-year freebie rolls off.

Apple’s pact with T-Mobile comes after the tech giant in July ended free trials of Apple TV Plus for many device customers, some of whom had not been paying for the streamer since it launched in November 2019.

In announcing the 12-month giveaway, T-Mobile called out Apple TV Plus originals including “Ted Lasso” starring Jason Sudeikis, “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon (which is returning for a second season on Sept. 17), and “See” with Jason Momoa, as well as films “CODA,” “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” and “Greyhound” with Tom Hanks. It also cited upcoming series like “The Problem with Jon Stewart” and the adaptation of Isaac Asimov's “Foundation.”

“T-Mobile customers can now enjoy Apple TV Plus for a full year, and watch right in the Apple TV app across all their favorite devices,” Peter Stern, Apple’s VP of services, said in a statement.

Media streaming is No. 1 use of the T-Mobile network, representing more than half of overall traffic, according to the carrier.

T-Mobile customers who already have an Apple TV Plus subscription can still get 12 months of Apple TV Plus for no additional cost. To redeem the offer, eligible T-Mobile customers can log in to the T-Mobile app or my.t-mobile.com. Sprint Unlimited Plus and Premium customers can visit http://www.promotions.t-mobile.com, log in and then enter promo code "2021APPLETVP1" to redeem.

Apple TV Plus costs $4.99 per month after free promotional trial periods expire. Under the T-Mobile offer, only one Apple TV Plus subscription is available per wireless account. The Apple TV Plus plan will automatically renew until canceled.

Apple TV Plus is available in more than 100 countries and regions, including (of course) on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac devices, as well as smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and on the web at tv.apple.com.