2021 YouTube Streamy Awards: Complete Winners List

The 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards were handed out on Dec. 11, honoring the top digital creators and content of the year.

MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson), the YouTuber famous for his big-money giveaways, stunts and charitable initiatives, took hope the Creator of the Year award — winning for the second year in a row. In addition, MrBeast and #TeamSeas were also highlighted in a special moment during the ceremony to showcase the initiative to raise $30 million to remove trash from bodies of water around the world.

The show featured appearances by a cavalcade of creators, including Addison Rae, Anthony Padilla, Bella Poarch, Brent Rivera, Bretman Rock, Jarvis Johnson, Jeff Wittek, Lexi Rivera and Tinx, who made special appearances on the Streamys bus with emcee Larray and his best friend, Issa. Presenters throughout the show include: Brittany Broski, Captain Disillusion, Charli D’Amelio, Cydnee Black, DankScole, Philip DeFranco, Quenlin Blackwell, Rhett & Link, Romina Gafur, Tai Verdes, Xavier Woods and ZHC. The night also included performances by R&B singer/songwriter Ari Lennox (“Pressure”) and Italian rock band Måneskin (“Beggin’”).

The 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative (formerly Dick Clark Productions) and Tubefilter.

The show is available for on-demand streaming for free on YouTube (at this link).

2021 YOUTUBE STREAMY AWARDS WINNERS & HONOREES

OVERALL AWARDS

Creator of the Year: MrBeast

Show of the Year: 30 Days With: Bretman Rock

International: Mythpat (India)

Short Form: the cheeky boyos

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Breakout Creator: Bella Poarch

Collaboration: Markiplier and CrankGameplays – Unus Annus

Crossover: Will Smith

First Person: Yes Theory

Livestreamer: Valkyrae

STREAMYS CREATOR HONORS

Swoop from Bailey Sarian

Amelie Zilber from Jay Shetty

Remi Cruz from LaurDIY

Jeremy Fielding from Mark Rober

SHOW AWARDS

Indie Series: Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Live Show: Verzuz

Podcast: Dark History

Scripted Series: Could You Survive The Movies? • Vsauce3

Unscripted Series: 30 Days with Bretman Rock • Bretman Rock

SUBJECT AWARDS

Animated: Ketnipz

Beauty: Bailey Sarian

Comedy: LeendaDong

Commentary: Drew Gooden

Dance: JABBAWOCKEEZ

Documentary: DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME • Jeff Wittek

Fashion and Style: Wisdom Kaye

Food: Nick DiGiovanni

Gaming: Dream

Health and Wellness: Doctor Mike

Kids and Family: The LaBrant Fam

Learning and Education: Veritasium

Lifestyle: Addison Rae

News: Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan

Science and Engineering: Mark Rober

Sports: Deestroying

Technology: Mrwhosetheboss

CRAFT AWARDS

Cinematography: Jonna Jinton – Jonna Jinton

Editing: Cooking with Lynja – Lynn Davis

Visual and Special Effects: Zach King – Zach King

Writing: The Game Theorists – Matthew Patrick, Justin Kuiper

SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS

Company or Brand

Activision – Call of Duty Endowment

P&G – Vital Voices • NowThis NEXT

State Farm – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital • The Game Theorists

Creator

Emmanuel Acho – Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man

Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia-Shetty – Help India Breathe

Shirley Raines – Beauty2TheStreetz

Nonprofit or NGO

Food Pantry – Beast Philanthropy

Invisible People – Invisible Stories

NEXT for AUTISM – Color the Spectrum LIVE • Mark Rober and Jimmy Kimmel