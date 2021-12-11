2021 YouTube Streamy Awards: Complete Winners List

The 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards were handed out on Dec. 11, honoring the top digital creators and content of the year.
MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson), the YouTuber famous for his big-money giveaways, stunts and charitable initiatives, took hope the Creator of the Year award — winning for the second year in a row. In addition, MrBeast and #TeamSeas were also highlighted in a special moment during the ceremony to showcase the initiative to raise $30 million to remove trash from bodies of water around the world.
The show featured appearances by a cavalcade of creators, including Addison Rae, Anthony Padilla, Bella Poarch, Brent Rivera, Bretman Rock, Jarvis Johnson, Jeff Wittek, Lexi Rivera and Tinx, who made special appearances on the Streamys bus with emcee Larray and his best friend, Issa. Presenters throughout the show include: Brittany Broski, Captain Disillusion, Charli D’Amelio, Cydnee Black, DankScole, Philip DeFranco, Quenlin Blackwell, Rhett & Link, Romina Gafur, Tai Verdes, Xavier Woods and ZHC. The night also included performances by R&B singer/songwriter Ari Lennox (“Pressure”) and Italian rock band Måneskin (“Beggin’”).
The 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative (formerly Dick Clark Productions) and Tubefilter.
The show is available for on-demand streaming for free on YouTube (at this link).
2021 YOUTUBE STREAMY AWARDS WINNERS & HONOREES
OVERALL AWARDS
Creator of the Year: MrBeast
Show of the Year: 30 Days With: Bretman Rock
International: Mythpat (India)
Short Form: the cheeky boyos
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Breakout Creator: Bella Poarch
Collaboration: Markiplier and CrankGameplays – Unus Annus
Crossover: Will Smith
First Person: Yes Theory
Livestreamer: Valkyrae
STREAMYS CREATOR HONORS
Swoop from Bailey Sarian
Amelie Zilber from Jay Shetty
Remi Cruz from LaurDIY
Jeremy Fielding from Mark Rober
SHOW AWARDS
Indie Series: Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Live Show: Verzuz
Podcast: Dark History
Scripted Series: Could You Survive The Movies? • Vsauce3
Unscripted Series: 30 Days with Bretman Rock • Bretman Rock
SUBJECT AWARDS
Animated: Ketnipz
Beauty: Bailey Sarian
Comedy: LeendaDong
Commentary: Drew Gooden
Dance: JABBAWOCKEEZ
Documentary: DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME • Jeff Wittek
Fashion and Style: Wisdom Kaye
Food: Nick DiGiovanni
Gaming: Dream
Health and Wellness: Doctor Mike
Kids and Family: The LaBrant Fam
Learning and Education: Veritasium
Lifestyle: Addison Rae
News: Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan
Science and Engineering: Mark Rober
Sports: Deestroying
Technology: Mrwhosetheboss
CRAFT AWARDS
Cinematography: Jonna Jinton – Jonna Jinton
Editing: Cooking with Lynja – Lynn Davis
Visual and Special Effects: Zach King – Zach King
Writing: The Game Theorists – Matthew Patrick, Justin Kuiper
SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS
Company or Brand
Activision – Call of Duty Endowment
P&G – Vital Voices • NowThis NEXT
State Farm – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital • The Game Theorists
Creator
Emmanuel Acho – Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man
Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia-Shetty – Help India Breathe
Shirley Raines – Beauty2TheStreetz
Nonprofit or NGO
Food Pantry – Beast Philanthropy
Invisible People – Invisible Stories
NEXT for AUTISM – Color the Spectrum LIVE • Mark Rober and Jimmy Kimmel
BRAND AWARDS
Brand of the Year: Target
Agency of the Year: Portal A
Brand as Creator: SpongeBob SquarePants
Brand Engagement: Fortnite – 100 Thieves Cash App Compound Fortnite Activation
Branded Series: Let’s Target Season 3 – Target
Branded Video: Building a Laser Baby – Amazon Prime Video • Michael Reeves
Creator Product: Happy Dad Hard Seltzer – NELK
Influencer Campaign: Tide Super Bowl 2021: It’s Dirtier Than It Looks – Tide
Social Impact Campaign: Leftovers Roulette – Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation • The Try Guys