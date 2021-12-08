Ari Lennox, Måneskin to Perform Live at YouTube Streamy Awards 2021

This year’s YouTube Streamy Awards, honoring the top digital creators and content of 2021, will feature special musical performances by Ari Lennox and Måneskin.

At the Dec. 11 live event, streaming free on YouTube, R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox will perform her hit “Pressure” and Italian rock band Måneskin will perform their global chart-topping single “Beggin’.”

In addition, creators including Dixie D’Amelio, Lexi Rivera, RDCWorld, Safiya Nygaard and ZHC are on tap to debut sneak peeks of new videos they’ll post to their YouTube channels following the Streamy Awards. The event will premiere and stream exclusively for free on YouTube this Saturday (Dec. 11) starting at 6 p.m. PT/9pm ET (at this link).

This year’s kudocast also will reprise the Streamys Creator Honors, first introduced at last year’s show, in which past winners recognize creators whose work has personally resonated with them. Creators and influencers set to present tributes during the 2021 Streamy Awards include Bailey Sarian, Jay Shetty, LaurDIY and Mark Rober.

The 2021 Streamy Awards will be emceed by popular YouTube creator Larray (Larri Merritt), and his best friend Issa Issa Tweimeh (aka Twaimz). The duo will take the show on the road on the Streamys bus, with special guest appearances by Addison Rae, Anthony Padilla, Bella Poarch, Brent Rivera, Bretman Rock, Jarvis Johnson, Jeff Wittek, Lexi Rivera and Tinx.

Presenters throughout the show will include: Brittany Broski, Captain Disillusion, Charli D’Amelio, Cydnee Black, DankScole, Philip DeFranco, Quenlin Blackwell, Rhett & Link, Romina Gafur, Tai Verdes, Xavier Woods, and ZHC. Additionally, Creator of the Year and Gaming nominee Dream will provide voiceovers for select show segments; Markiplier will tease his upcoming YouTube originals interactive special “In Space with Markiplier”; and the Streamys will highlight MrBeast and the #TeamSeas fundraiser to clean up oceans, rivers and beaches.

The 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative (formerly Dick Clark Productions) and Tubefilter.