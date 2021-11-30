Sting to Perform His Song From ‘Arcane’ Live at the 2021 Game Awards

Sting is set to the take the stage at next month’s 2021 Game Awards as one of the event’s feature musical performances.

The 17-time Grammy winner is slated to perform “What Could Have Been,” from Netflix animated series “Arcane,” an adaptation based on Riot Games’ “League of Legends.” Netflix recently renewed “Arcane” for a second season.

This year’s Game Awards will take place Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. There will be a live audience of invited guests, but there aren’t any tickets on sale to the public. The event will be livestreamed for free starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Dec. 9 across more than 40 outlets, including Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook and globally on digital networks in countries including China and India.

In addition to Sting, other musical performances will be announced in the coming weeks, according to Game Awards producers. The kudocast also will feature the return of the Game Awards Orchestra, conducted by composer Lorne Balfe.

The Game Awards earlier this month announced the lineup 2021 nominees, including six titles vying for this year’s Game of the Year honor: “Deathloop” (Arkane Studios/Bethesda), “It Takes Two” (Hazelight Studios/EA), “Metroid Dream” (Mercury Steam/Nintendo), “Psychonauts 2” (Double FIne/Xbox Game Studios), “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart” (Insomniac Games/SIE) and “Resident Evil Village” (Capcom).

Overall, the nominees include 107 games, individuals, teams and events spanning multiple genres and platforms.

Produced by Geoff Keighley, the Game Awards registered 83 million livestreams in 2020, making it among the biggest livestreamed events on the internet. The Game Awards brings together game industry creators, esports stars, digital influencers and Hollywood talent in an event that features annual awards, exclusive game premieres and announcements, and musical performances,