Steve Harvey Renews Radio-Syndication Deal Through End of 2026 (EXCLUSIVE)

Steve Harvey is set to stay on the radio airwaves for at least another five years.

The multihyphenate entertainer and host renewed his contract with Premiere Networks, iHeartMedia’s radio-syndication arm, to continue hosting “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” through the end of 2026. The program regularly ranks as the top syndicated morning radio show in the U.S., available on more than 100 stations and on the iHeartRadio app.

Additionally, Harvey will continue to work with Premiere on a variety of projects, including development and creation of new programming and promotions, community and charitable endeavors, and events.

Created by Harvey in September 2000, “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” joined the Premiere Networks national lineup in 2005. It broadcasts live from 6-10 a.m. ET Monday-Friday.

“I’m happy to continue my fruitful partnership with Premiere Networks and host ‘The Steve Harvey Morning Show’ well into the future,” Harvey said in a statement. “Entering into this agreement further underscores my commitment to serving the community and the people… I’m excited to continue giving people much-needed smiles and hard laughs in these uncertain times.”

Premiere Networks president Julie Talbott commented, “Steve is a multiplatform star and one of the most talented entertainers in the world. He has the ability to entertain and engage audiences across any and every platform with fun, humor and heart.”

In addition to the national radio show, Harvey is host of TV shows “Family Feud” and “Celebrity Family Feud.” After NBCUniversal dropped its distribution deal for his eponymous daytime talk show in 2019, Harvey inked a deal to move it to Facebook Watch. “Steve on Watch” is currently in its third season on the social platform. ABC recently ordered “Judge Steve Harvey,” described as a “courtroom comedy series” in which Harvey will rule on real-life disputes, which is currently set to premiere in the first quarter of 2022.

Premiere Networks syndicates more than 100 radio programs and services to more than 8,200 radio affiliates. Its roster includes shows with Ryan Seacrest, Glenn Beck, Delilah, George Noory, Dan Patrick, Colin Cowherd, John Boy and Billy, Sean Hannity, Elvis Duran and Mario Lopez.