‘Star Wars’ Spotlights Trans Non-Binary Jedi Characters for Trans Day of Visibility

To honor Transgender Day of Visibility on Wednesday, Lucasfilm debuted an exclusive cover of the “Star Wars: The High Republic” comic book series that features two trans non-binary characters.

“In honor of #TransDayOfVisibility we’re proud to unveil an exclusive cover highlighting Terec and Ceret, trans non-binary Jedi, currently featured in Marvel’s The High Republic comic,” the Instagram post read. “We support trans lives and we are passionate and committed to broadening our representation in a galaxy far far way.”

First observed in 2014, the holiday is dedicated to celebrating transgender people and bringing awareness to the discrimination and violence they face. President Joe Biden issued the first presidential proclamation that recognized the holiday.

Making their first appearance in the second issue of “Star Wars: The High Republic,” Terec and Ceret are Jedi bond-twins from the planet Kotab. Analytical and inquisitive, they have a linked consciousness and frequently finish each other’s sentences, even when they aren’t in the same room.

The “Star Wars” universe has introduced a vast number of creatures and characters over the last few decades, becoming a fertile landscape for diversity and inclusion. While Terec and Ceret may be the first trans non-binary Jedi characters, it isn’t the first time trans and non-binary characters have appeared in the larger franchise. Introduced in tie-in novels in 2016 and 2018 respectively, the first two trans non-binary characters to appear in “Star Wars” canon were pirate ruler Eleodie Maracavanya and aspiring scoundrel Taka Jamoreesa.

In late 2020, “Star Wars: Squadrons” introduced a Mirialan pilot named Keo Venzee who used they/them pronouns. The video game portrayed them as a wise-cracking joker with a Keo was revealed to be Force-sensitive, they quickly dismissed this power by saying their abilities were just a hunch. The campaign left Keo’s storyline unresolved, opening up the possibilities of the character showing up in future stories.