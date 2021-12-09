‘Squid Game’ Was the Most-Tweeted TV Show of 2021

No shocker here: For users, it was a green light for “Squid Game,” the massive global hit that became Netflix’s biggest TV show in its initial release. The Korean drama was the No. 1 most-tweeted about television show of the year.

In the U.S., following “Squid Game” were Disney Plus’ “WandaVision,” “Sesame Street,” “Saturday Night Live” and “Game of Thrones,” according to newly released Twitter data.

Meanwhile, on the movie front, “Black Panther” — the 2018 Marvel film starring the late Chadwick Boseman — was the most-tweeted about title. Note, however, that included tweets about “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel currently set for Nov. 11, 2022, release. Warner Bros. took the next three spots with “Godzilla vs Kong,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” and 2021’s “The Suicide Squad,” followed by Sony/Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Twitter released the rankings as part of its year-in-review “#OnlyOnTwitter” report, based on internal company data from Jan. 1-Nov. 15, 2021.

The No. 1 most-liked tweet of the year was President Joe Biden’s post on Inauguration Day — “It’s a new day in America” — which now has just over 4 million likes. In second place was a selfie by BTS’s Jungkook, captioned “😙.” The third most-liked tweet was @Twitter’s droll “hello literally everyone,” posted amid the Oct. 4 outage that took down Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger for about six hours.

2021 Most Tweeted About TV Shows in the U.S.

Squid Game WandaVision Sesame Street Saturday Night Live Game of Thrones Jeopardy! Grey’s Anatomy The Simpsons Loki The Walking Dead

2021 Most Tweeted About Movies in the U.S.

Black Panther Godzilla vs Kong Zack Snyder’s Justice League The Suicide Squad (2021) Spider-Man: No Way Home Space Jam: A New Legacy Black Widow Dune (2021) Mortal Kombat (2021) Shrek

2021 Most-Liked Tweets Worldwide

It’s a new day in America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time. pic.twitter.com/LXzxGnBAfz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021