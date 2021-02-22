Spotify to Launch in 85 New Countries

Spotify unveiled plans to launch in the next few days in 85 new markets, areas that represent more than 1 billion potential new listeners, according the company.

The company made the announcement Monday at its Stream On event for creators and partners.

Currently, Spotify is available in 93 markets, after the company officially launched on Feb. 1 in South Korea, the world’s sixth-largest music market.

The 85 new markets span Asia, Africa, Caribbean, and other regions. In addition, Spotify now supports more than 60 languages natively, after adding native support for 36 new languages.

As of the fourth quarter of 2020, Spotify reported 345 million total monthly active listeners (up 27% for the year), including 155 million Premium subscribers (up 24%). The service offers more than 70 million individual tracks, including over 2 million podcast titles.

