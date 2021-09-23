Spotify Gets Exclusive Podcast From Lauren Simmons, NYSE’s Youngest-Ever Trader

Spotify inked an exclusive deal for a podcast hosted by Lauren Simmons, who famously was once the youngest person to work as a full-time stock trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

In the podcast, “Mind Body Wealth With Lauren Simmons,” she sits down for conversations with guests from across various industries to uncover their relationship with money and how they got their mind and body to make money moves for them. Simmons and her guests will engage in wide-ranging chats, covering everything from debt to credit scores, and from shopping to dating — looking to zero in on how to cultivate a healthy relationship with money.

The show premieres next Wednesday, Sept. 29, exclusively on Spotify. New episodes will drop on subsequent Wednesdays. Spotify has ordered 24 episodes of “Mind Body Wealth With Lauren Simmons.”

In 2017, when she was 22, Simmons became the youngest full-time trader at the NYSE and only the second Black woman to hold such a position in the exchange’s history. Simmons later revealed that she made just $12,000 annually in the job. Since leaving her post as a stock trader in late 2018, she has continued to break the mold as an entrepreneur, producer, writer and — soon — Spotify podcast host.

Among other projects, Simmons is serving as co-executive producer on a biographical movie about her life from AGC Studios set to star Kiersey Clemons (“Dope”). Simmons also is penning a book about personal finance and is hosting a show for web docuseries “Going Public.”

Listen to the audio trailer for “Mind Body Wealth With Lauren Simmons”: