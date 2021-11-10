Spotify Expands Charts to Include Genre and Local Categories

Spotify has launched a new Charts destination website that includes new Genre and Local charts, in addition to data and tools to give artists and listeners more information on releases.

Available to all Spotify for Artists creators and Spotify listeners around the world, according to the announcement, “We created this destination for artists and fans to go deep on all the data and see what music is moving listeners around the world.”

The new features include:

Genre Charts: Every week, Spotify’s charts generate the top 200 songs across 17 genres, categorizing songs based on context from user playlists and editorial feedback.

Artist Charts: Artist charts are a reflection of who is peaking, based on streams across their entire catalog. Every Friday, the top 200 artists are updated globally and across the top 65 markets.

City & Local Pulse Charts: Spotify’s city charts tap into the music that is popular among listeners in over 200 top cities. Local Pulse charts look at each track’s popularity among listeners in each city compared to its popularity around the world.

Chart Data & Songwriter Credits: Along with the new charts comes new data; now artists can see chart entry dates, peak positions, and streaks from the expanded view. Viewers can also see songwriter and producer credits for each song by clicking “more.”

Promo Cards: Apparently under the “bells and whistles” category, Spotify has created brand new shareable Promo Cards to accompany any chart position on the site that are available to artists or fans.

