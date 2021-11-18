Spotify Is Rolling Out Lyrics Across Its Apps Worldwide

Spotify is finally introducing one of its most-requested features: real-time lyrics that display during song playback, available to users of its free and subscription tiers globally.

Lyrics will be available in-app for many of the tracks in Spotify’s library, but not all of them. The lyrics are provided by Italy-based Musixmatch, which says its catalog has “over 8 million” lyrics. Meanwhile, Spotify says it hosts more than 70 million songs.

“With access to the world’s lyrics right from Spotify, listeners will now be able to cultivate deeper connections to the music and artists they love without even leaving the app,” the company said in announcing the feature.

Previously, Spotify has offered a “Behind the Lyrics” feature for select songs powered by Genius, which shows both song lyrics and the backstory behind individual tracks.

Spotify’s lyrics feature is available beginning Nov. 18 in 28 markets, including the U.S. The feature is available on iOS and Android devices, desktop computers, and connected-TV and gaming consoles including Roku, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung and LG smart TVs. It also will be available on the Spotify app for Comcast Xfinity and Sky.

According to a Spotify survey of U.S. consumers conducted last month, lyrics have a strong emotional resonance. Some 61% of Americans say they have cried while listening to lyrics (72% of women vs. 48% of men) and 50% of those 18-34 say they have been embarrassed by singing the wrong lyrics to a song.

Here’s how to turn on lyrics on Spotify:

On the Spotify mobile app

1. Tap on the “Now Playing View” on a song.

2. While listening, swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

3. You’ll see track lyrics that scroll in real time as the song is playing.

4. To share, tap the “Share” button at the bottom of the lyrics screen and then select the lyrics you want to share — and where you want to share it — via third-party platforms.

On the Spotify desktop app

1. From the “Now Playing” bar, click on the microphone icon while a song is playing.

2. You’ll see track lyrics that scroll in real time while the song plays.

On the Spotify TV app

1. Open the “Now Playing View” on a song.

2. Navigate to the right corner to the “lyrics button” and select if you want to enable Lyrics.

3. Once enabled, you’ll see the lyrics in the “Now Playing” View.