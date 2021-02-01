Sonic the Hedgehog Series Coming to Netflix in 2022

Sonic the Hedgehog is getting a brand-new 3D animated show on Netflix.

The 30-year-old character will be featured in “Sonic Prime,” a kids-and-family series from Sega of America and WildBrain, set to premiere worldwide on Netflix in 2022.

The 24-episode series features Sonic in an adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands — and also represents a “journey of self-discovery and redemption” for the speedy, blue spiny mammal.

“Sonic is a beloved character and holds a special place in everyone’s heart including my own,” Dominique Bazay, Netflix’s director of original animation, said in a statement. “I spent many hours with the Blue Blur as a kid and it’s a privilege to be able to bring this character everyone knows and loves on a brand new adventure with Netflix — one that a generation of loyal fans and brand new fans around the world can enjoy.”

The Netflix project comes on the heels of Paramount Pictures’ live-action “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie starring Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, James Marsden as Tom and Jim Carrey as the villainous Dr. Robotnik. The film, which premiered Aug. 21, 2020, pulled in $149 million domestically and $320 million worldwide. Sega and Paramount have announced that a sequel is in development.

The “Sonic Prime” series on Netflix will be aimed at kids aged six to 11, as well as “legacy Sonic fans of all ages.” The series for Netflix will be animated at WildBrain’s Vancouver studio, and Sega and WildBrain will jointly participate across production, distribution and licensing. Man of Action Entertainment, creators of “Ben 10” and the characters and team in Disney’s Oscar-winning feature “Big Hero 6,” are on board as showrunners and executive producers.

Since its 1991 debut, Sonic the Hedgehog games have sold more than 1.14 billion units sold and downloaded, according to Sega of America.