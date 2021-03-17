Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat to Perform on Triller Fight Club Next Month

At the Triller Fight Club next month, Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer and the first-ever performance of a supergroup called Mr. Westmore including Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40 will all take the virtual stage. The four-hour pay-per-view event takes place on April 17 and will be directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Bert Marcus.

Triller Fight Club is a partnership between the music and social media platform and Snoop Dogg, and is spearheaded by producer Ryan Kavanaugh.

“Triller has already begun to revolutionize the great American sport of boxing,” said Marcus, “I’m proud to be taking it to the next level and lead the direction of an unprecedented sporting event through the lens of music entertainment and unmatched behind-the-scenes access, particularly during this time when people haven’t had many chances to have share important cultural experiences. This incredible lineup of talent is proof that this ground-breaking new format is craved by fans and artists alike. This event will be unlike anything anyone has seen, think ‘Stranger Things’ meets Tarantino.”

The lead up to April 17 officially kicks off on Friday, March 19 with the premiere of an original series exclusively on Triller and FITE. “PRBLM CHILD” is a look into the life of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, as he trains for his fight vs. Ben Askren. The series will include boxing legends Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Ryan Garcia, Ben Askren, Jorge Masvidal and Snoop Dogg, among many more.

“This event is more like making a tentpole movie than a boxing match,” said Ryan Kavanaugh. “By bringing in the creative genius Bert Marcus and pairing his unique story-telling vision with his unmatched shooting style, the Fight Club event is going shock and awe people. An all-star artist line-up with a boxing card that mixes pop culture phenoms, legends and rising stars; we are giving the world something that has never been seen or done before.”

“From The Black Keys to Justin Bieber, Diplo to Doja Cat, and a special segment by Snoop Dogg and the biggest legends in hip-hop, we have the wide-ranging lineup that will help break records for this four-quadrant PPV event on April 17th,” said Bobby Sarnevesht, co-founder and co-owner of Triller Network. “Triller has drawn from all its resources in the music world to deliver as epic a music event as ever there was.”

FITE’s PPV platform will once again power the main hub of the event, TrillerFightClub.com. Fans worldwide can buy the digital event via FITE.tv, any of the FITE mobile/OTT/Smart TV platforms, or directly from the TrillerFightClub.com website which features fight news, announcements, promotional videos and a digital portal to buy the event. The suggested PPV retail price for the event is $49.99 (U.S. & Canada). Fans outside North America can check the FITE link at https://www.fite.tv/watch/jake-paul-vs-ben-askren/2p8y0/ for international pricing. It will also be available for PPV on all major cable and satellite providers via iNDEMAND.