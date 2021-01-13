Snapchat Terminates Donald Trump Account, Citing ‘Public Safety’

In the latest deplatforming of President Trump, Snap said Wednesday that it was permanently banning his account on Snapchat in the “interest of public safety.”

The move by Snap to disable Trump’s access to the social app comes after Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, Twitch and other internet services have issued similar bans. News of Snapchat’s ban of Trump comes as he became the first American president in history to be impeached twice, following his involvement in inciting a mob of rioters that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump’s Snapchat account, and have been assessing what long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community,” a Snapchat rep said in a statement. “In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account.”

In June 2020, Snap first took action to stop promoting Trump’s account on its Discover platform, citing his rhetoric inciting violence and hate amid protests over George Floyd’s murder.

Since then, according to Snap, Trump has — dozens of times — tried to violate Snapchat’s community guidelines and terms of service, which prohibit the spread of misinformation, hate speech, glorification or incitement of violence and much more. Snap said it removed the offending content and issued warnings to the president’s team.

Snap notes that, unlike other social media apps, Snapchat does not offer an unmoderated open news feed where unvetted individuals or organizations can broadcast misinformation to a wide audience. On Discover, Snapchat prioritizes factual news and information from trusted media publishers and content creators, according to the company.

Snapchat’s permanent ban on Trump was first reported by Axios. Snap had already suspended his account last week in the wake of the deadly U.S. Capitol attack (meaning Trump has been unable to post to Snapchat); officially, his account will be terminated on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.