Snap Hires Facebook’s Konstantinos ‘KP’ Papamiltiadis as First VP of Platform Partnerships

Snap hired Konstantinos “KP” Papamiltiadis as the company’s first VP of platform partnerships. The nine-year Facebook veteran will lead efforts to on-board Snapchat partners ranging from individual augmented-reality creators to companies that incorporate the app’s camera and AR technology into their apps.

At Facebook, KP most recently served as VP of platform partnerships. He will start at Snap in early September, reporting to Ben Schwerin, SVP of content and partnerships.

“KP has deep expertise in turning products into scaled platforms,” Schwerin said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the team, and look forward to working together to help partners around the world find creative ways to leverage Snap technology, including augmented reality and beyond.”

Prior to joining Facebook in 2012, KP was VP product and engineering at U.K.-based mobile startup Taptu and also held product leadership roles at Yahoo and Skype.

Last week Snap announced the hiring of another former Facebooker: Joe Darko, most recently global lead at Facebook Reality Labs, as Snap’s head of AR developer relations.

According to Snap, more than 200,000 AR creators use the company’s Lens Studio tool to build AR lenses for Snapchat. On a daily basis, more than 200 million Snapchat users on average engage with AR content on the app.

On Snap’s second quarter 2021 call, CEO Evan Spiegel called out Snapchat’s Cartoon 3D Style Lens, which turns people into 3D-animated cartoons, which went viral across multiple platforms. He also touted Snap’s deal with Disney to feature location-based AR Lenses in the Snapchat app for Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., to celebrate the park’s 50th anniversary. Meanwhile, Snap also has announced that YouTube and YouTube Music will soon integrate with Snap Kit, allowing users to share YouTube videos to the Snapchat Camera.