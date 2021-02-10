Snap Hires Facebook Veteran Doug Frisbie as Head of Business Marketing

After nearly 11 years at Facebook, Doug Frisbie has jumped to Snap to head up the Snapchat parent’s business marketing efforts.

Frisbie joined Snap this week in the new role of VP of business marketing, reporting to CMO Kenny Mitchell. Frisbie will oversee global business marketing for Snap, working to drive awareness and adoption of Snap’s advertising products among marketers, agencies and small and midsize businesses.

Most recently, Frisbie was Facebook’s head of business marketing for North America, leading the social giant’s outreach to advertisers, agencies, and marketing partners for Facebook and Instagram. He also led the company’s small business and vertical marketing during his tenure at the company, after first joining in May 2010 as head of automotive marketing.

Prior to joining Facebook, Frisbie held several brand and agency marketing roles at Toyota Motor North America and Leo Burnett. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history and communications Northwestern University and an MBA from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

Snap launched its first global B2B campaign, “Meet the Snapchat Generation,” in August 2020. That highlighted Gen Z and millennial adoption of technology, as well as their values and behaviors, claiming that the generations wield over $1 trillion in direct purchasing power.

Snap’s fourth-quarter 2020 results topped Wall Street earnings expectations, as Snapchat gained 16 million daily users to hit an average of 265 million in quarter. In addition, Snap said Spotlight, its user-generated content section that presents videos in a TikTok-like feed, grew to over 100 million monthly active users in January 2021 after launching two months earlier.