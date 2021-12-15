SiriusXM Will Bundle Discovery Plus Free for One Year to Subscribers of Top-Tier Plan

Discovery has a new ally in the streaming wars in SiriusXM: The companies have formed a new marketing partnership aimed at driving up subscribers to Discovery Plus streaming service.

Under the pact, new and existing subscribers to SiriusXM’s Platinum VIP plan — priced at $34.99 per month — will be eligible to activate a complimentary 12-month subscription to Discovery Plus.

SiriusXM also will launch special promotions that give eligible new subscribers to its Platinum, Music and Entertainment, and Streaming Platinum packages (and eligible existing subscribers who upgrade to one of these packages) a complimentary three-month subscription to Discovery Plus.

The free subscriptions bundled with SiriusXM’s plans are for the ad-supported version of Discovery Plus (regularly $4.99 per month in the U.S.) An ad-free version of Discovery Plus also is available for $6.99 per month.

Platinum VIP is SiriusXM’s newest and most comprehensive subscription tier. The plan includes access to SiriusXM in up to two vehicles, up to two SXM App logins, as well as several other perks. The addition of one year free of Discovery Plus will become available for existing Platinum VIP subscribers starting Dec. 16.

“We are excited to offer access to Discovery Plus with our SiriusXM subscription plans,” said Richard Beatty, SiriusXM’s chief subscription revenue officer. “Discovery Plus is the streaming home to so many major entertainment personalities and brands — Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet and Shark Week — that resonate with so many people across the country. It is the perfect complementary streaming video service for our diverse audio entertainment platform.”

Added Lisa Holme, Discovery’s group SVP, content and commercial strategy, “SiriusXM shares our goal of delighting viewers with compelling storytelling, and through this new subscription offering we can continue to reach more audiences.”

Discovery Plus offers 60,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery’s portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network, as well as more than 200 Discovery Plus original titles and hundreds of hours of exclusive content. Additionally, the service offers nonfiction content from A&E, History and Lifetime, as well as exclusive access to the BBC’s largest collection of natural history content.

SiriusXM’s Platinum VIP subscription includes all of the content SiriusXM offers listeners, more than 300 channels, including Howard Stern’s two exclusive channels, live games and events from every major professional sport as well as hundreds of college games, as well as ad-free music channels, entertainment, news, comedy and more.