New Google Chrome Extension SignUp Offers ASL Captions for Three Films on Disney Plus

SignUp, a new Google Chrome extension, overlays ASL captions on three Disney Plus movies — “Moana,” “Zootopia” and “The Incredibles.”

Founded by Mariella Satow, the free tool was created because many members of the deaf community find that written captions lack vibrancy or aren’t descriptive enough, or are absent from media sites entirely.

According to SignUp’s website, a 2017 study showed that 80 percent of children who use ASL face challenges with reading, making written captions inaccessible.

“My original vision for SignUp was as a learning tool for students of American Sign Language, like me. I found it difficult to find free learning resources, and wanted to change this… I was an avid movie watcher as a child, and want everyone to be able to have the same experience,” said Satow, whose favorite movie is “The Incredibles.”

Users can download the tool by searching “SignUp” in the Google Chrome extension store. When using the extension, viewers can adjust the size and location of the ASL captions, which will sync up with the movie.

Developed in partnership with Rahul Bhisra and his team at Softpulse Infotech, SignUp launched just a few days ago. The whole team hopes to add more movies to its library, such as “Frozen,” “The Little Mermaid” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and is asking for donations to their GoFundMe page to make that happen.

With money raised through crowdfunding, Satow hopes to hire more interpreters; advertise on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok; expand to Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services; and develop a mobile/tablet version.

Disney Plus did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.