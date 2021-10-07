‘Sex With Emily’ Signs Podcast Distribution Deal With Acast After Ending SiriusXM Show

Emily Morse’s “Sex With Emily” — touted as the industry’s longest-running sex and relationship podcast — has signed a distribution and monetization deal with Acast.

The show, which Morse launched in 2005 from her San Francisco apartment, consistently ranks as No. 1 in Apple Podcasts’ sexuality category. Under the deal, Acast will host and distribute for “Sex With Emily” across all podcast listening platforms, work to expand the show’s footprint globally, and sell ads and sponsorships for the show.

Morse also hosted and executive produced the “Sex With Emily” radio show on SiriusXM from 2018 until earlier this year. She will now exclusively focus her efforts on the podcast series, available for free for all listeners.

“I’m so excited to partner with Acast, a true leader in the industry,” Morse said in a statement. “Tapping into their innovative technology and expert team will allow the ‘Sex With Emily’ brand to continue on our strong growth trajectory. Acast’s proven success in the global marketplace tees them up to be the perfect partner for ‘Sex With Emily’ to achieve its mission of expanding reach to effectively liberate the conversation around sex worldwide.”

For the podcast, listeners are able to call into a hotline to record their questions, which Morse addresses on the podcast and her recently relaunched YouTube channel. In addition to hosting the podcast, Morse is the co-author with Jamye Waxman of “Hot Sex: Over 200 Things You Can Try Tonight!” Morse also created an online course on MasterClass about sex and communication.

“Emily is an icon in the world of podcasts: an early adopter who turned her passion for sex education into a sustainable business that educates and inspires people every day,” said Rebecca Steinberg, director of development at Acast.

Morse is repped by UTA, which negotiated the deal with Acast on her behalf. “Sex With Emily” is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon, Overcast and other podcast platforms.

Acast, founded in 2014, lets advertisers target podcast listeners through dynamic ad insertion and gives podcast creators monetization and audience-development tools. Acast currently hosts more than 30,000 shows. In 2020, the company recorded about 3 billion listens for affiliated podcasts. Stockholm-based Acast said annual revenue grew from $21 million in 2018 to $66 million in 2020.