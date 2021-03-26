Royal Blood to Perform Virtual Concert at Roblox’s Bloxy Awards

British rock duo Royal Blood will perform a three-song virtual concert — as avatars — during the 2021 Bloxy Awards, taking place on the online gaming platform Roblox on Saturday. The awards, “Roblox’s celebration of the passion, talent, and creativity of the Roblox community of creators and players,” will take place on Saturday, March 27 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on the Roblox Platform. The concert, produced in collaboration with Warner Records, will mark the first live performance of Royal Blood’s new single, “Limbo.”

According to the announcement. The Bloxy Awards are open to all and “take attendees through four distinct environments on a voyage across the Roblox Metaverse. Each experience will spotlight multiple category winners, and midway through feature an exclusive virtual performance from Royal Blood in a space-themed concert venue.”

“We are thrilled to perform virtually in front of the Roblox community,” said Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher of Royal Blood. “This promises to be a real cosmic experience. Strap yourselves in – we look forward to seeing you there.”

“The creativity of the Roblox community powers the experiences on our platform, and the social connections players make while sharing these experiences are deeply enriched by music.” said Jon Vlassopulos, Vice President and Global Head of Music for Roblox. “We’re thrilled to host Royal Blood as we celebrate the talent of our creators with the greater Roblox community in this immersive, out-of-this-world Metaverse experience.”

After the show premieres on March 27th at Noon PDT, the Bloxy Awards will replay every hour between March 27th and April 6th inside the Bloxy experience on Roblox. A full version of the show will also be recorded and uploaded to YouTube 10 days after the first show airs.