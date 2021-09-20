Roku Launches New 4K Streaming Stick, Will Add Voice Controls for Netflix and Spotify

Roku, gearing up for the 2021 holiday shopping season, unveiled the all-new Roku Streaming Stick 4K — priced at $50, the same as its previous-generation model. It’s also releasing the Roku OS 10.5 operating system with a bunch of enhancements, including new voice controls for Netflix and Spotify.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is up to 30% faster than its previous stick, which enables smoother streaming in 4K, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, according to Roku. It also has a redesigned long-range Wi-Fi receiver that delivers speeds up to twice as fast. In addition, the company’s Roku Streaming Stick 4K Plus ($70) bundles the dongle with the Roku Voice Remote Pro, which provides a rechargeable battery, a voice-activated lost remote finder, and hands-free voice support, among other features.

Somewhat confusingly, the previous Roku Streaming Stick Plus also has support for 4K and HDR. For the new model, “we called out 4K [in the name] because we know more customers are looking for that more and more,” said Mark Ely, VP of retail product strategy.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K will available in mid-October at major U.S. retailers and online; the product will be coming to Canada, Mexico and other Latin American countries in the coming months.

On the media player side, the Roku Ultra LT ($80) has been refreshed with a faster processor, more storage, and a new Wi-Fi radio that provides up to 50% longer range than the previous model, as well as support for Dolby Vision and Bluetooth audio streaming. The Roku Ultra LT will be available exclusively at Walmart in the U.S.

Meanwhile, in a limited-time promo with WarnerMedia, Roku is offering a 30-day free trial of HBO Max with every Roku streaming device purchased and activated between Oct. 1, 2011-Jan. 14, 2022.

Roku OS 10.5: Feature Highlights

The upgraded Roku OS 10.5 already has started rolling out to the company’s streaming devices and the update will be coming to all backward-compatible Roku players and TVs in the coming weeks. Key features include: