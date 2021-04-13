Roku Now Sells a Rechargeable Remote With a Voice-Activated Find Feature

Looking to upgrade your Roku remote? The company launched its first rechargeable remote control, priced at $30, that will let you track it down by saying “Hey Roku, find my remote.”

The Roku Voice Remote Pro works with all of the company’s players and Roku TV models dating back to 2017. It’s available to order from roku.com today and will be coming to major retailers in May.

The remote has a battery life of about two months in a single charge, according to Roku, and works with any standard MicroUSB charger. If you lose the remote, you can say “Hey Roku, where’s my remote?” or use the free Roku mobile app for iOS and Android — and the remote will issue a little chime.

The Roku Voice Remote Pro also has a hands-free mode, to let you issue voice commands to turn the TV on, adjust the volume, control playback and more.

The company announced the new rechargeable remote as part of its spring 2021 product-lineup refresh, which also includes the new Roku Express 4K Plus and Roku OS 10, the latest version of the platform’s operating system.

Roku Express 4K Plus ($39.99 list price in the U.S.) provides 4K and HDR, HDR10 and HDR10+ support, as well as dual-band Wi-Fi and additional storage for quicker channel start times. It also includes microUSB Ethernet compatibility for optional wired internet connectivity. The Roku Express 4K Plus will available online and at retailers across the U.S. in mid-May.

In addition, Roku is rolling out Roku Express 4K, a $35 device available exclusively at Walmart exclusively in the U.S. and featuring a basic remote. The device will also be available in Canada and Mexico in the coming weeks.