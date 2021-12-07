Roku Channel Adds 11 Vevo Linear Streaming Channels

Vevo is pulling a FAST one in a new partnership with Roku.

The music-video digital network launched 11 themed linear streaming channels on the Roku Channel for users in the U.S., including one with Christmas music available only through the end of the year. The free, ad-supported television (FAST) channels join the flagship Vevo on-demand channel that’s been available on Roku devices since 2013.

The Vevo lineup on the Roku Channel in the U.S. includes: Vevo Pop, Vevo R&B, Vevo Hip Hop, Vevo Reggaeton & Trap, Vevo Country, Vevo Latino, Vevo ’70s, Vevo ’80s, Vevo ’90s, Vevo 2K, and Vevo Holiday, a holiday-themed channel available through New Year’s Eve.

That’s in addition to the flagship Vevo channel on Roku, which provides free, ad-supported access to Vevo’s library of premium music videos, live performances, and original series such as “Official Live Performances,” “Ctrl,” “LIFT” and “DSCVR.”

“Over the past eight-plus years, Vevo has been working closely with Roku to develop on-demand music video programming, and today, we have extended our partnership into linear,” said Rob Christensen, Vevo’s VP of advanced television. The linear FAST channels allows Vevo “to showcase our deep curatorial expertise on the biggest screen in the home and to create more experiences that cater to a variety of consumer preferences,” he added.

Vevo was founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009. The company claims its services generate more than 25 billion views monthly across TV, desktop and mobile devices.

In addition to Roku, Vevo channels and programming are available on a range of devices and platforms including YouTube, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, Pluto TV, Apple TV, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), Vizio, Redbox and Sky’s NowTV and SkyQ.