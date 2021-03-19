Roku Acquires ‘This Old House’ Business, Including 1,500-Episode Library

Roku is adding a new annex to its originals strategy: The streaming platform has acquired This Old House Ventures, the company behind the 42-year-old home-improvement television brand.

With the pact, current seasons of “This Old House” (Season 42) and “Ask This Old House” (Season 19) will be available for free on the Roku Channel as on-demand episodes. New episodes will hit the platform after they air on local PBS stations.

Roku is acquiring all of This Old House Ventures’ global distribution rights and all subsidiary brands, including the “This Old House” and “Ask This Old House” TV programs, the show libraries of more than 1,500 episodes, all digital assets and the Stamford, Conn.-based company’s TV production studio.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a source familiar with the pact said Roku is paying under $100 million for This Old House Ventures, buying it from private-equity firm TZP Group (which had acquired it in 2016 from Time Inc.). With the deal, about 55 employees of This Old House Ventures are joining Roku, including CEO Dan Suratt and the team behind the shows.

The pact comes two months after Roku acquired rights to more than 75 original shows from Quibi, the now-defunct startup that was led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman

“As we grow, we are looking at these additional opportunities to expand our offering – but we’re making sure it fits within our ad-supported model,” Rob Holmes, Roku’s VP of programming, said in an interview. “These incremental content investments are commensurate with the scale and growth of The Roku Channel.”

This Old House Ventures’ Suratt said in a statement, “The passion of the craftspeople on ‘This Old House’ is matched only by its viewers, and we take great pride that over the past four decades we have helped them improve their most valuable asset — their home. Roku is not only the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America, it also represents the future of TV, and we could not think of a better home for This Old House to grow and to continue its leadership position in the home improvement genre.”

Select “This Old House” and “Ask This Old House” episodes and specials are currently available on a wide range of digital platforms, including IMDb TV, PBS.org and the PBS app, NBCUniversal’s Peacock and Comcast’s Xumo, ViacomCBS’ Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Fox Corp.’s Tubi, Vizio smart TVs and YouTube.

Holmes said Roku intends to continue to distribute “This Old House” content broadly. “We don’t need it to be exclusive for it to provide value to us,” he said.

“This Old House” first debuted back in 1979. “This Old House” and “Ask This Old House” were the two top-rated home improvement programs in the U.S. in 2020, according to Nielsen data, and have earned a total of 19 Emmy Awards and 102 Emmy nominations.

According to Holmes, Roku’s strategy to acquire original content will complement the core programming on the Roku Channel, which encompasses shows and movies from some 175 licensors. While subscription VOD business “require exclusive content on an ongoing basis, we believe that ad-supported models like the Roku Channel thrive with content that is broadly distributed across multiple platforms and services,” he said.