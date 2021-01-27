Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Jhené Aiko to Perform in iHeartRadio Black History Month Special

Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Jhené Aiko and Kirk Franklin will perform in “iHeartRadio’s Living Black!,” a special spotlighting the power of Black culture throughout Black History Month in February.

The nationwide on-air celebration will feature the first-ever “iHeartRadio’s Living Black!” special event with performances by Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Jhené Aiko, Kirk Franklin and hip-hop, R&B and gospel music artists. The special will air on Saturday, February 20 at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages and its hip-hop, gospel and R&B stations. According to the announcement, the month-long “iHeartRadio’s Living Black!” celebration will highlight hundreds of Black artists, influencers and thought leaders through audio vignettes and tributes,

The show is produced by Emmy and Grammy award-winning producer Rikki Hughes.

“Black culture is American culture and this past year especially has resulted in much needed and long overdue conversations about the role of race in America,” said Doc Wynter, Executive Vice President of Urban/Hip-Hop Programming Strategy for iHeartMedia. “‘iHeartRadio’s Living Black!’ will use iHeartMedia’s unparalleled reach to help shape these conversations and celebrate Black culture at scale – reaching hundreds of millions of listeners on iHeartMedia stations across all of our formats.”

According to the announcement, “iHeartRadio’s Living Black!” will feature conversations that educate, inspire and celebrate the Black experience through a mix of custom tributes from artists and listeners across the nation. Throughout February, today’s biggest artists from Country, Pop, Rock and more will honor the impact and influence that Black people and Black culture has had on their lives and community; iHeartMedia national and on-air personalities including The Breakfast Club – Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy, Steve Harvey and Big Boy will honor trailblazers, modern history makers and future change-makers of Black culture.

Partners of this year’s “iHeartRadio’s Living Black!” include Facebook Groups and Rémy Martin, with more to be announced.