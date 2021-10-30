Roblox Has Been Down for Over 24 Hours

Roblox and its related website have been offline for more than 24 hours. While the company is working to solve the outage, no official timeline for the massively popular digital creative space’s return has been announced.

The game-creating platform began to demonstrate issues on Thursday evening. Roblox has released a statement on its official Twitter, assuring users that it is actively troubleshooting the problem. The company also clarified that the outage was not caused by an external party.

“We believe we have identified an underlying internal cause of the outage,” the company wrote on its official Twitter account. “We’re in the process of performing the necessary engineering and maintenance work to get ‘Roblox’ back up and running ASAP. Thanks for your patience.”

Earlier in the outage, some speculated that the Roblox shutdown was caused by an overload of users engaging in a Chipotle promotion. The restaurant chain had begun a Halloween event on Roblox involving a giveaway of $1 million worth of free burritos shortly before the blackout began. Roblox has since clarified that “this outage was not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform.”

As of this writing, the official Roblox website continues to display the regular message signifying technical maintenance: “We’re making things more awesome. Be back soon.”

The free-to-play Roblox reports to draw more than 200 million active users monthly, with players utilizing a wide range of devices, including iOS, Android, tablets, computers, Xbox, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. Daily active users spend an average of 156 minutes per day with the game. In recent months, Roblox has continued to offer players in-game experiences from creative collaborators ranging from Paris Hilton to Twenty One Pilots to Netflix.