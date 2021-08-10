Tim Drake’s Robin Comes Out as Bisexual in New Batman Comic Book

In a new issue of the monthly anthology comic series “Batman: Urban Legends,” Batman’s famed sidekick Robin came out as bisexual.

The sixth issue of the series, which came out Tuesday, shows the character Tim Drake, the third character to take up the Robin mantle in DC Comics history, agreeing to go on a date with a man. After having “a lightbulb moment” and reflecting on not knowing what he wants “until right now,” Tim visits the house of Bernard Dowd, an old friend he’d met for dinner before having to suit up as Robin to take care of a villain.

“I’m really glad you got home okay. I’ve been doing a lot of thinking, about that night, and I — I don’t know what it meant to me. Not yet. But I’d like to figure it out,” Tim says about their dinner. “I was hoping you would. Tim Drake…do you want to go on a date with me?” Bernard asks. “Yeah… Yeah, I think I want that,” Tim replies.

Tim Drake finally coming out is so inspiring, DC never wanted a queer Robin but after years and years of campaigning from writers and fans it finally happened A big thank you to Meghan Fitzmartin, Belén Ortega and Alejandro Sánchez for making this moment so beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xb5YugEYd9 — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) August 10, 2021

This makes Tim Drake’s Robin a part of a small group of canonically LGBTQ+ characters in the DC Comics universe, joining Kate Kane’s Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Renee Montoya, Alan Scott the Green Lantern and a few other supporting characters. Fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement about the reveal and gratitude for the creators, writer Meghan Fitzmartin, artist Belén Ortega, colorist Alejandro Sánchez and letterer Pat Brosseau. Fitzmartin responded to the support, saying that her “goal in writing has been and will always be to show just how much God loves you.”

My goal in writing has been and will always be to show just how much God loves you. You are so incredibly loved and important and seen. Forever grateful to be trusted with Tim Drake and his story and honored to work with the amazingly talented @BelenOrtega_ and @loquesunalex 💗 pic.twitter.com/h2BMotX0Iq — Meghan Fitzmartin (@megfitz89) August 10, 2021

Ortega tweeted a similar sentiment, and remarked that the series is her first with DC comics.