Ricky Gervais Launches ‘Absolutely Mental’ Season 2 Podcast, Priced at $15

Most podcasts are available to listen for free. Comedian Ricky Gervais expects fans to pay $15 to hear his latest musings with neuroscientist and philosopher Sam Harris on life as we know it.

All 10 episodes of “Absolutely Mental” Season 2 are now available at absolutelymental.com. The full season costs $14.99; the site also offers a special $19.99 bundle if you buy both S2 and S1, which was released in May.

In the second season, Gervais again chats with his favorite smart friend, Harris, in wide-ranging and sometimes heated conversations about what it is to be human. “Absolutely Mental” also has a self-help element, in which the duo discuss how to live longer, how to be smarter and how to be happy. (The podcast also promises to answer the age-old question of whether it’s better to have no knees or no elbows.)

“The response to the first series has been genuinely amazing, so I can’t wait for people to hear the new episodes because I think they’re even better,” Gervais said in a statement. “I’ve even bought a posh microphone. Professional.”

Harris commented, “It has been one of the great privileges of my life to drag myself out of bed each Saturday morning, only to be reminded that — with civilization unravelling by the hour — Ricky Gervais is primarily afraid of spiders.”

Gervais, creator and star of the original British series “The Office,” previously teamed with SiriusXM for a podcast called “Ricky Gervais is Deadly Sirius,” which aired from 2017-19. He is currently in production on the third and final season of Netflix’s “After Life,” which he created, writes, directs and stars in.

Gervais tweeted a snippet from Season 2 of “Absolutely Mental” to promote the release: