Sean Combs’ Revolt TV Launches Its First Streaming App

Revolt, the media company founded by Sean Combs, announced the launch of its first-ever digital streaming app.

The company calls the Revolt app a “one-stop shop” for users to view exclusive new series, extended versions of Revolt’s original programming, bonus content, livestreamed events and more. The Revolt app is now available to download on Apple iOS for mobile (with an Android version to follow in the coming weeks) and on connected-TV platforms Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

The new streaming app serves as the primary destination for exclusive extended versions of Revolt fan-favorites like “Drink Champs,” “Big Facts,” “#Respectfully Justin” and new series “Assets Over Liabilities.” Revolt offers short-form series on the app like “Drip Report feat. Weavahman Jim,” “One Week Notice,” “Sneakin’ in with Druski” and more, along with clips, bonus content and select full episode previews from shows including “Revolt Black News,” “Kingdom Culture With T.D. Jakes” and new series “Love & Respect With Killer Mike.”

In addition, the new Revolt app includes a 24-hour free, ad-supported linear channel called Revolt Mixtape, which will feature exclusive originals, licensed programs, and hits from the Revolt library like “State of the Culture,” “Funny AF” and “The Fat Joe Show.”

The app also will offer livestreamed events and original in-app only series. Following the annual Revolt x AT&T Summit (set to run Nov. 11-13 in Atlanta) the Revolt app will include exclusive content from panels during the three-day event, which will be available to stream starting Nov. 22.

“The Revolt App allows us to deliver a 24-hour premium content experience to a global audience anywhere in the world, on any device,” CEO Detavio Samuels said in a statement. “We remain focused on building a truly cross-platform ecosystem that expands our footprint and engages our audience wherever they are.”

Revolt, founded in 2013, says its linear TV network now reaches more than 55 million homes. The company produces content and original material with the biggest names in hip-hop, along with coverage of breaking news, current events, trends and announcements within the Black cultural movement and hop-hop world.