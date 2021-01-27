Facebook Watch Orders More ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’ episodes

The Estefans will be back for more. ordered 12 more episodes of their “Red Table Talk” series from Jada Pinkett Smith and Westbrook Studios.

The series features music icon Gloria Estefan, her daughter and rising musician Emily Estefan and her niece Lili Estefan, a Daytime Emmy Award-winning Univision TV host.

“Taking on the iconic Red Table has been an immense priivlege and enlightening journey for myself, Emily and Lili,” Estefan said, who serves as host and executive producer. “We look forward to continued exploration, growth and healing in our upcoming episodes— and with my red gavel, much more than the ‘rhythm’ is gonna get you!”

‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’ premiered in October 2020. Over eight episodes, the Estefans met with Michelle Rodriguez, Kate del Castillo, Lele Pons, the family of Vanessa Guillen and others to discuss sexuality, justice, grief and mental health. Future discussions aim to continue to highlight the three generations of women and their own opinions and experiences as they come together with family, celebrity guests, experts and more.

“It’s been an honor to work with Gloria and her family on a project that means so much to all of us,” Pinkett Smith said, who is the show’s creator and executive producer. “By inviting us into their lives, with such honest and vulnerable conversations, the Estefans have touched the hearts of people everywhere, shining the light on topics that aren’t traditionally discussed in the Hispanic community.”

Smith’s own “Red Table Talk” is part of Facebook Watch’s slate of talk shows. Featuring daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, the show is a cornerstone of digital platforms’ mainstay in talk show television, garnering buzz by inviting guests such as husband Will Smith to clear the air about their marriage or Olivia Jade to discuss her and her family’s involvement in the college admissions bribery scandal.

New episodes of “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” will premiere later this year.