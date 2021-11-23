‘Red Notice’ on Track to Be Netflix’s All-Time No. 1 Movie in Initial Release

“Red Notice,” the art-heist thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, is set to become Netflix’s most-watched movie in its first 28 days of release.

The film broke into Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular English Films of all time this past week, registering 277.9 million hours viewed since its Nov. 12 release — and it has hit the No. 2 spot in just 10 days. That puts it on pace to surpass the current No. 1 holder, Sandra Bullock’s “Bird Box,” which scared up 282 million hours viewed in its first 28 days. In addition, for the second week in a row, “Red Notice” cracked Netflix’s Top 10 in all 94 countries.

Evidently boosted by the popularity of “Red Notice,” Johnson-starrer “Central Intelligence” (14.91 million hours viewed) and Reynolds’ “6 Underground” (7.77 million hours) both broke into the Top 10 English films for the week of Nov. 15-21.

Netflix released the new data, which ranks its most popular titles based on viewing hours, as part of its revamped and expanded Top 10 lists. Netflix says the metrics will be audited by EY, with results to be released in 2022.

“Red Notice” is directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber (“Central Intelligence,” “Skyscraper”). It’s produced by Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Prods., Beau Flynn’s Flynn Picture Co. and Thurber’s Bad Version.

Two new TV series took the No. 1 slots this week on Netflix’s English and Non-English lists. Video-game adaptation “Arcane,” based on Riot Games’ “League of Legends,” had 38.42 million hours viewed worldwide; the show has been renewed for a second season. Korean horror series “Hellbound” had 43.48 million hours viewed, putting it above “Squid Game” (30.4 million) for the week.

“Tiger King 2,” the follow-on docu-series about America’s most notorious big cat owners, reached No. 2 on the Top 10 English TV list with 30.03 million hours viewed.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s “The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star” landed in the Top 10 Films (English) for the week with 24.77 million hours viewed. Other holiday fare scoring big for the week were French rom-com series “Christmas Flow” (9.72 million hours viewed) and Netflix original movie “Love Hard,” centering on a catfish scheme gone wrong (or right?), which has been in the Top 10 for three weeks.

On Netflix’s Top 10 Non-English language film list, Brazil was the winner, clinching the No. 1 and 2 spots with the rom-com “Just Short of Perfect,” a new entrant, and “7 Prisoners,” from director Alexandre Moratto, appearing for the second week in a row. Also on the list are “Dhamaka,” the thriller from India, “Prayers for the Stolen,” Mexico’s official selection for the 2022 Oscars, Turkish drama “Love Me Instead,” and anime film “Earwig and the Witch” from Japan’s Studio Ghibli.