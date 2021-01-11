Range Media Partners Signs Youth Activist Mari Copeny

Range Media Partners has signed Mari Copeny, a 13-year-old activist and philanthropist, also known as “Little Miss Flint.”

Copeny first gained national attention in 2016 when she wrote a letter to then-President Obama asking him to visit Flint, Mich., which was published in the Los Angeles Times. The letter sparked a dialogue around the water crisis in Flint and environmental racism, which led to Copeny meeting with Obama, Bill Clinton and Bernie Sanders to discuss the issue. As a result, Copeny was also featured in Time magazine, the Washington Post, NBC News and more.

Since penning the letter, Copeny has distributed over one million bottles of water to Flint residents, in addition to raising $500,000 for her “Flint Kids” project, which gives local children access to books and distributes school supplies. Most recently, Copeny partnered with water filter company Hydroviv to donate and distribute lead removal filters to Flint families and organizations, allowing a more environmentally sustainable solution to the community’s water crisis.

Copeny is also a youth ambassador for the Women’s March on Washington and the National Climate March. She is on the board of directors for Kid Box and an active member of 18 x Eighteen, an organization that helps to encourage young people to vote once they turn 18. In 2019, Copeny received the Shorty award for activism.

“Mari’s focus and dedication to supplanting environmental racism has directly resulted in piercing the collective consciousness,” said Greg Johnson of Range Media Partners. “We are excited to work alongside her as she speaks for the next generation and leads the conversation to right the wrongs of the past.”