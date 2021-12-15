‘The Miranda Obsession’: Rachel Brosnahan to Star in, Executive Produce Podcast Drama Series for Audible

Rachel Brosnahan will star in and executive produce “The Miranda Obsession,” a scripted Audible original podcast series inspired by the true story of Miranda Grosvenor — the mysterious woman who seduced powerful men in Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s over the phone.

Brosnahan, who is best known for her Emmy-winning turn in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will executive produce under her Scrap Paper Pictures banner. She’s joined by an ensemble cast lending their voices to “The Miranda Obsession” that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Harry Lloyd and Morgan Spector. The series is currently in production and slated to premiere April 28, 2022, on Audible.

The podcast tells the story of the elusive Miranda and the boldface men who fell under her spell, including Buck Henry (Hickey), Billy Joel (Groban), Brian McNally (Llyod), Richard Perry (Ventimiglia) and Paul Schraeder (Spector). “The Miranda Obsession” ultimately reveals the true identity of the Louisiana woman who was able to cultivate such a strong emotional connection with her long-distance phone companions.

“I was completely captivated by the story of Miranda and her intimate relationships with some of Hollywood’s most powerful male players,” Brosnahan said in a statement. “Not only did she hold her own, but she curated a fantasy on the other end of the telephone and drew men into her design with words alone.”

“The Miranda Obsession” is written by Jen Silverman (“Tales of the City”), adapted from the 1999 Vanity Fair article of the same name by Bryan Burrough.

The series is produced by Vice Studios, Wingate Media and Brosnahan’s Scrap Paper Pictures. It’s the first project for Audible from the collaboration between Vice Studios and Wingate Media. Executive producers on the series are Brosnahan, Shannon Gibson, Samantha Schlaifer and Olivia Wingate.

“It’s not every day you come across a project like ‘The Miranda Obsession,’ a fascinating story that is perfectly suited for audio,” Kate Navin, Audible’s head of scripted content, said in a statement. “We’re honored the brilliant and gifted Rachel Brosnahan brought her talents to Audible as she creates her own unique take on this unforgettable character.”

The series will join Audible’s original audio lineup, available to subscribers to Audible Plus or for a la carte purchase. The slate includes “The Coldest Case” from James Patterson, performed by Aaron Paul, Krysten Ritter and Nathalie Emmanuel; “The Sandman” from Neil Gaiman, performed by James McAvoy, Kat Dennings and Michael Sheen; Keegan-Michael Key’s “The History of Sketch Comedy”; “Letters from Camp,” produced and performed by Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart’s “The Decision: Overcoming Today’s BS for Tomorrow’s Success,” and “The Pursuit of Healthiness With Blake Griffin.”