QCode, Vertigo Entertainment Team on ‘The Burned Photo’ Horror Podcast, Based on a Reddit Thread

Podcast and media studio QCode teamed with Vertigo Entertainment, the production company behind the “It” movies, for horror podcast series “The Burned Photo.”

The thriller, created by author Nicole Exposito and based on the Reddit /nosleep subreddit, stars Charmaine Bingwa (“The Good Fight”) and Katherine McNamara (“The Flash”). It will premiere Sept. 30 on all major podcast platforms, with the first three episodes available immediately and exclusively to QCode Plus subscribers ($2.99/month) on Apple Podcasts. New episodes will be released every Thursday. Listen to the trailer at this link.

“The Burned Photo” follows two strangers (Bingwa and McNamara) who uncover a generational curse responsible for years of misfortune, torment, and death brought upon their families. As they dig deeper into their ancestry, the women quickly realize they must work together to put an end to the mysterious curse before there is nothing left of their bloodlines.

Exposito wrote the seven-episode series alongside directors Jeremy Novick (“Blackout”) and Kwynn Perry. “This has been an amazing, humbling experience,” Exposito. “I’m so lucky to have been given this opportunity to work with so many talented people: Jeremy and Kwynn, the teams at Vertigo and QCode, and the brilliant cast.”

Vertigo Entertainment founder Roy Lee added, “The opportunity to partner with QCode is something we’ve been eager to do and we couldn’t be more excited that it happened as a result of Nicole’s incredible short story. Horror fans and scripted podcast fans are in for a real treat.”

Exposito and Vertigo’s Lee and Aengus McLoone executive produce alongside QCode’s Rob Herting, David Henning, Sandra Yee Ling and Michele Zarate.

Alongside Bingwa and McNamara, the cast of “The Burned Photo” includes Ellen Wroe (“For All Mankind”), Bertila Damas (“iMurder”), Luke Speakman (“Amazing Stories”), Austin Kane (“Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy”), Eliza Pryor (“Team Kaylie”), Jamaal Avery Jr. (“Her Only Choice”), Justin Reed, Charisma Carpenter (“Pandora”), Sibongile Mlambo (“Roswell, New Mexico”), Cristian De La Fuente (“El juego de las llaves”) and Kenya Cabilan (“Grey’s Anatomy”).

Exposito is an L.A.-based writer whose work has been featured in Fangoria Magazine and narrated on various YouTube channels and podcasts, including Mr. CreepyPasta, Scary Stories Told in the Dark, and Horror Babes.

QCode, launched in 2019 by former CAA agent Rob Herting, has released fourteen scripted podcasts to date, including “Blackout” (starring Rami Malek); “Dirty Diana” (starring Demi Moore); “The Left, Right Game” (starring Tessa Thompson); and “Hank the Cowdog” (starring Matthew McConaughey).

Vertigo Entertainment most recently produced the Amazon anthology series “Them: Covenant” created by Little Marvin. Additionally, Vertigo is behind Paramount Plus’ recent limited series “The Stand,” based on the Stephen King novel.

