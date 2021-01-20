President Biden Posts First Tweet as @POTUS: ‘There Is No Time to Waste’

President Biden, less than an hour after his swearing in, posted his first official tweet from the @POTUS account after transferred it from Trump’s control.

“There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face,” Biden said in the post, time-stamped at 12:36 p.m. ET Wednesday. “That’s why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families.”

Twitter switched control of @POTUS and other official White House handles to the Biden administration on Wednesday, just minutes after he and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Instead of migrating the followers of the @POTUS account under Trump, Twitter migrated users who were following @PresElectBiden to the new @POTUS. It used the same process for the transition of other Biden administration accounts.

Harris’ first tweet under the newly switched @VP account (which inherited her followers from @SenKamalaHarris) was simply, “Ready to serve.”

From his personal Twitter account, @JoeBiden, the newly installed president urged his nearly 25 million followers to come over to @POTUS. “Now the real work begins, folks. Follow along at @POTUS as we build back better,” he tweeted.

