Podcast Academy Unveils 164 Nominees for Inaugural Ambies Awards (Full List)

The Podcast Academy, an industry association looking to establish the premiere awards program for the fast-growing world of podcasts, announced nominees for the first Ambies awards.

The group announced a total of 164 Ambies nominees spanning 23 categories (see full list below), selected by voting members of the Podcast Academy.

The Ambies winners will be announced in a hour-long ceremony to be livestreamed on YouTube, Twitch and other platforms on Sunday, May 16, 2021, starting at 5 p.m. PT with a pre-show starting at 4:30 p.m. PT. New members of the org will be able to vote to determine this year’s winners if they register by March 26; the membership fee is $100 ($75 for students).

The 10 podcasts nominated in the Podcast of the Year category are: “Blockbuster: The Story of James Cameron” (Epicleff Media); “Bunga Bunga” (Wondery); “Chasing Cosby” (L.A. Times); “Detours” (WGBH); “Dirty Diana” (QCode); “Dying for Sex” (Wondery); “For Life: The Podcast” (Sony Pictures Television/ABC);

“Forgotten: Women of Juarez” (iHeartRadio); “Say Their Name” (DCP Entertainment); and “The Happiness Lab” (Pushkin Industries).

Podcasts that scored the most Ambies nominations — with four nods each — were “Dirty Diana,” a scripted erotica series starring Demi Moore, QCode’s sci-fi/horror series “The Left Right Game” and Crooked Media’s “Wind of Change.”

Founding financial backers of the Podcast Academy are Spotify, iHeartMedia, NPR, PRX, Amazon Music (which now owns Wondery), NPR, Tenderfoot TV, SiriusXM’s Stitcher, Entercom’s Pineapple Street Media, Sony Music Entertainment, On Being Studios, Libsyn and UTA.

The association was founded last year with the mission “to foster inclusivity, elevate awareness and build excitement for podcasts through initiatives, programming and our annual awards,” said Donald Albright, Podcast Academy chairman and president/co-founder of podcast studio Tenderfoot TV. “Today, we celebrate the community with the announcement of our first-ever Ambies nominees. They are just as diverse as the creators, both in front of and behind the mic, and are reflective of the far reaching medium.”

Originally, the Podcast Academy, whose formation was announced in February 2020, planned to call the awards the “Golden Mics.” The group later decided on the Ambies, which is phonically similar to other entertainment awards like the Emmys and Grammys. Separately, iHeartMedia has run the iHeart Radio Podcast Awards for three years running.

The Podcast Academy received more than 1,000 submissions from 358 different individuals or companies for the Ambies (officially dubbed the Awards for Excellence in Audio). Two-thirds of the nominees have either a female, Black, Latinx, Asian, Middle Eastern or LGBTQ+ host or hosts. Entries eligible for consideration for the 2021 Ambies were required to have published at least three episodes between Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2020.

The nominees were picked by a panel of over 100 Podcast Academy members over a six-week period, who collectively listened to over 4,000 hours of podcasts.

Here’s the full list of 2021 Ambies nominees:

Podcast of The Year

Blockbuster: The Story of James Cameron (Miniseries)

Bunga Bunga

Chasing Cosby

Detours

Dirty Diana

Dying for Sex

For Life: The Podcast

Forgotten: Women of Juarez

Say Their Name

The Happiness Lab

Best Business Podcast

An Arm and a Leg

Brought to You by…

Go For Broke

Masters of Scale

Teamistry

The Heist

Women at Work

Best Comedy Podcast

Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend

Culture Kings

Don’t Ask Tig

Groceries

How Did This Get Made?

The Breakfast Club

Threedom

Best Documentary Podcast

California City

Conviction Season 2: American Panic

For Life: The Podcast

I’m Not A Monster

Louder Than a Riot

Painkiller: America’s Fentanyl Crisis

The Edge: Houston Astros

Best Entertainment Podcast

Dissect

Even the Rich

For Life: The Podcast

Office Ladies

Prime Video Presents

The First One

The Plot Thickens

Best Fiction Podcast

Asking For It

Blood Ties – Season 2

Dem Times

Dirty Diana

Frozen Frights: Aurora Borealis “Vacant”

The Left Right Game

Two Princes

Best History Podcast

American History Tellers

American Scandal

Detours

Driving the Green Book

Slow Burn

Unfinished: Deep South

Very Presidential with Ashley Flowers

Best Interview Podcast

A Winning Mindset: Lessons From The Paralympics

Asian Enough

Back from Broken

Death, Sex & Money

More With Anna Maria Tremonti

The Frontline Dispatch

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

Best Knowledge, Science or Tech Podcast

American Innovations

Brave New Planet

How to Save a Planet

In Machines We Trust

Short Wave

Tai Asks Why

Unlocking Bryson’s Brain

Best News Podcast

Do No Harm

Post Reports

Suspicious Activity: Inside the FinCEN Files

The Journal

Today, Explained

Vice News Reports

What Next

Best Original Score and Music Supervision

Bunga Bunga – Scott Velasquez, Jeff Schmidt

Dead and Gone – Makeup And Vanity Set

Jacked: Rise of New Jack Sound – Marcelino Villalpando

Revisionist History – Luis Guerra

Throughline – Ramtin Arablouei, Drop Electric, Hania Rani

Treasure Island 2020 – Chris Tarry, Jennifer Rowekamp

Two Princes – Score: Greg Laswell; Theme and additional scoring by Bobby Lord; Music Supervision: Jonathon Roberts

Best Performer in Audio Fiction

Dust, Season 3: Chrysalis – Corey Hawkins

Hank the Cowdog – Matthew McConaughey

Light House – Aly Trasher

National Geographic Kids Greeking Out – Kenny Curtis, Tori Kerr

The Left Right Game – Tessa Thompson

Two Princes – Noah Galvin, Ari’el Stachel, Samira Wiley, Gideon Glick, Wesley Taylor, Alfredo Narciso, Mandi Masden, CJ Wilson, Michelle Gomez

We Are Not Alone – Willem Dafoe, Charlotte Gainsbourg

Best Personal Growth/Spirituality Podcast

Borne the Battle

Dare to Lead with Brené Brown

Dear Therapists

Hey Spirit!

Meditative Story

On Being with Krista Tippett

Stay Calm with Bob Roth

Best Podcast Host

Amicus Presents: The Class of RBG – Dahlia Lithwick

Back Issue – Josh Gwynn, Tracy Clayton

Bunga Bunga – Whitney Cummings

Mobituaries: Anna May Wong (Death of a Trailblazer) – Mo Rocca

Revisionist History – Malcolm Gladwell

Science Vs – Wendy Zukerman

Wind of Change – Patrick Radden Keefe

Best Politics or Opinion Podcast

Burn the Boats

Gaining Ground: The New Georgia

Our Nation of Immigrants

Politically Re-Active

The Dan Bongino Show

The NPR Politics Podcast

Winning Wisconsin

Best Production and Sound Design

Canary: The Washington Post Investigates – Bishop Sand

Conviction: American Panic – Matthew Boll

Dirty Diana – Millie Iatrou, Ryan Walsh, Katie Halliday, Justin Davey, Matt Yocum & Ben Michev, Neely Oeftering

The Left Right Game – Ryan Walsh, Matt Yocum, Will Files, Ryan Sullivan

Unfinished: Short Creek – John DeLore

Where is George Gibney? – Ger McDonnell

Wind of Change – Henry Molofsky

Best Reporting

Fiasco: Iran-Contra – Leon Neyfakh

I’m Not A Monster – Josh Baker

Planet Money – Sarah Gonzalez, Kenny Malone, Jacob Goldstein, Robert Smith, Amanda Aroncyzk, Karen Duffin, Mary Childs

Reveal – Shoshana Walter, Laura Starecheski, Ike Srikandarajah

The Take – Malika Bilal, Stefanie Dekker, Safwat al-Kahlout

Unfinished: Short Creek – Sarah Ventre, Ash Sanders

Wind of Change – Patrick Radden Keefe

Best Scriptwriting, Fiction

Appearances – Sharon Mashihi

Dem Times – Rhys Reed-Johnson, Jacob Roberts-Mensah

Dirty Diana – Shana Feste

Looking For Latoya – Amy Aniobi, Chris Sanford, Kindsey Young

Make It Up As We Go – David Hudgins, Brooks Hudgins

National Geographic Kids Greeking Out – Kenny Curtis, Jillian Hughes, Emily Everhart

The Left Right Game – Jack Anderson

Best Scriptwriting, Nonfiction

And Nothing Less – Robin Linn

Heavyweight – Jonathan Goldstein, Kalila Holt, Stevie Lane

Masters of Scale – WaitWhat Team, Adam Skuse, Katie Clark Gray

Resistance – Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr.

Suspicious Activity: Inside the FinCEN Files – Jonathan Menjivar, Jenelle Pifer, Joel Lovell

Whistleblower – Tim Livingston

Wind of Change – Patrick Radden Keefe

Best Society and Culture Podcast

Code Switch

Ear Hustle

Heavyweight

Into America

Latino USA

Resistance

You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton

Best Sports Podcast

17 Weeks

Drafted

Sports Uncovered

The Cam Chronicles

The Edge: Houston Astros

The Lead

Whistleblower

Best True Crime Podcast

Brainwashed/Uncover

Chasing Cosby

Dr. Death Season 2: Dr. Fata

I’m Not A Monster

Somebody

Supernatural with Ashley Flowers

The Messenger

Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast